Study: Overuse Of Antibiotics Is High In Common Urology Procedures

Study: Overuse Of Antibiotics Is High In Common Urology Procedures

"Reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in this setting is just one example of how physicians can be better stewards of antibiotics," said Livorsi.
  By: IANS  Updated: Dec 24, 2018 05:18 IST
Study: Overuse Of Antibiotics Is High In Common Urology Procedures

Antibiotics are being overused in patients undergoing common urological procedures.

  1. Antibiotics are overused in patients undergoing urological procedures
  2. Researchers investigated whether urologists are following AUA guidelines
  3. Patients were often given antibiotics for three to five days

Antibiotics are being overused in patients undergoing common urological procedures, which exposes them to potential harm including an increased risk of infection by C. difficile bacteria, researchers warned. Clostridium difficile, often called C. difficile, is a bacterium that can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhoea to potentially fatal inflammation of the colon. The study showed that almost 60 per cent of patients were prescribed antibiotics in a way that did not follow the American Urological Association (AUA) guidelines, which recommends that antibiotics should be given for no more than 24 hours following most urological procedures.

"This study shows that antibiotics are often continued for several days after common urologic procedures, even when there is no clear indication for antibiotics," said lead author Daniel Livorsi from the University of Iowa in the US.

"Reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in this setting is just one example of how physicians can be better stewards of antibiotics," said Livorsi.


World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

A new study has found that over-the-counter supply of antibiotics in many countries including India, is worsening antibiotic resistance globally. The consumption of antibiotics increased globally from 50 billion to 70 billion standard units.

Misusing Antibiotics May Adversely Affect Cancer Treatment

Long-term antibiotic overuse or misuse may make people drug resistant and vulnerable to infection, impacting cancer treatment efficacy in a negative way, new research suggests.

It is common for patients undergoing a urological or any other surgical procedure to be given antibiotics as a precaution to prevent a surgery-related infection. However, overuse of antibiotics can promote antibiotic resistance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in this setting is just one example of how physicians can be better stewards of antibiotics," said Livorsi.
Photo Credit: iStock

For the study, the researchers investigated whether urologists are following the AUA guidelines for prescribing antibiotics. They manually reviewed the medical records of 375 patients who had one of three common urological procedures.

The findings, published in 'JAMA Network Open', showed that 217 patients (58 per cent) were prescribed antibiotics in a way that did not follow the AUA guidelines.

The most common deviation from the guidelines involved antibiotic-prescribing after the procedure: 211 patients (56 percent) were given antibiotics for longer than 24 hours following a procedure, the team said.

In fact, patients were often given antibiotics for three to five days following a procedure instead of the 24 hours or less that the guidelines recommend, the team added.

The study did not investigate why urologists are prescribing antibiotics for longer than recommended after a procedure.

