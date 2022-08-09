Expert Decodes Benefits Of Vitamin C For The Skin
Vitamin C is touted as one of the best antioxidant ingredients in the market, as per Dr Kiran.
vitamin C is beneficial for the skin and reduces hyperpigmentation
Vitamin C is the main component in several skincare products. And, this is because vitamin C can work wonders for your skin. It is a nutrient that can immensely help rejuvenate the skin. According to Dr. Kiran, vitamin C is touted as one of the best antioxidant ingredients available on the market. In an Instagram post, the dermatologist said that vitamin C is “the key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion in the face of the oxidative, polluted and stressful world we live in.” However, she added that if you are acne-prone, you must avoid vitamin C serums.
Explaining why, Dr. Kiran said, “They can often contain Vitamin C solubilisers that may trigger zits!” she said, adding that vitamin C fluids or creams can be used.
Dr. Kiran pointed out that there are plenty of benefits to using vitamin C on your skin. Here is a list:
1. It is safe for most skin types.
2. It helps brighten your skin.
3. It reduces hyperpigmentation.
4. It reduces the appearance of under-eye circles.
5. It promotes collagen production.
Take a look at the video:
Dr. Kiran MD often addresses several skin-related issues on her social media handles. If you are someone who is worried about stretch marks, you can check out her note on the same. In it, she said, "A stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when our skin stretches or shrinks quickly. The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which support our skin, to rupture. As the skin heals, stretch marks may appear."
If you develop stretch marks, you're most likely to do so during these times:
1. Growth spurts that happen during puberty.
2. Pregnancy
3. Rapid weight loss or gain
4. Weight training when you have rapid muscle growth
With these tips, you can improve your skin health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.