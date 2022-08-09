ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Expert Decodes Benefits Of Vitamin C For The Skin

Expert Decodes Benefits Of Vitamin C For The Skin

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best antioxidant ingredients in the market, as per Dr Kiran.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 9, 2022 10:46 IST
6-Min Read
Expert Decodes Benefits Of Vitamin C For The Skin

vitamin C is beneficial for the skin and reduces hyperpigmentation

Vitamin C is the main component in several skincare products. And, this is because vitamin C can work wonders for your skin. It is a nutrient that can immensely help rejuvenate the skin. According to Dr. Kiran, vitamin C is touted as one of the best antioxidant ingredients available on the market. In an Instagram post, the dermatologist said that vitamin C is “the key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion in the face of the oxidative, polluted and stressful world we live in.”  However, she added that if you are acne-prone, you must avoid vitamin C serums.  

Explaining why, Dr. Kiran said, “They can often contain Vitamin C solubilisers that may trigger zits!” she said, adding that vitamin C fluids or creams can be used.

Dr. Kiran pointed out that there are plenty of benefits to using vitamin C on your skin. Here is a list:


RELATED STORIES
related

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Link Between Food And Acne. Here’s What To Stop Consuming To Keep Acne At Bay

In an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad highlights the foods that a person with acne must stop consuming

related

Know The Little Known Reasons Behind Acne And Breakouts And Find Out Ways To Treat Them

Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta reflected upon the little-known reasons behind acne and breakouts in an Instagram post.

 1. It is safe for most skin types.

2. It helps brighten your skin. 


3. It reduces hyperpigmentation.

4. It reduces the appearance of under-eye circles.

5. It promotes collagen production.

Take a look at the video:

Dr. Kiran MD often addresses several skin-related issues on her social media handles. If you are someone who is worried about stretch marks, you can check out her note on the same. In it, she said, "A stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when our skin stretches or shrinks quickly. The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which support our skin, to rupture. As the skin heals, stretch marks may appear."

If you develop stretch marks, you're most likely to do so during these times:

1. Growth spurts that happen during puberty.

2. Pregnancy

3. Rapid weight loss or gain

4. Weight training when you have rapid muscle growth

With these tips, you can improve your skin health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases