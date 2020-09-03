National Nutrition Week 2020: Mitigate Hair Fall By Adding These Superfoods To Your Diet
National Nutrition Week 2020: A healthy diet can help you fight hair fall and other hair related issues. Here are some foods you can add to your diet to stop hair fall.
Nutrition Week: Add optimum nutrients to your diet to fight hair fall effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Add enough protein to your daily diet to stop hair fall
- Iron is also important for your overall hair health
- Nuts are also helpful in controlling hair fall
Hair fall is a major concern these days for both men and women. Many are tired of using products that claim to help you fight hair fall. These leave your hair exposed to harmful chemicals and damage. Several factors need to be addressed when it comes to hair health. From your hair care routine to lifestyle, many factors can affect the amount of hair you lose. Diet is another major factor that can help you fight hair fall. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week 2020, here are some of the best foods you must add to your diet for better hair health. These will also offer you several other health benefits.
Hair health: Foods for better hair growth
1. Spinach
Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is beneficial for your overall health including your hair. This leafy green vegetable contains multiple nutrients that can help you boost hair growth. Iron plays an important role in controlling hair fall and adding spinach to diet can help you receive iron.
2. Nuts
Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you fight hair fall too. Almonds and walnuts are good source vitamin E which helps control hair fall as well as boost overall hair health. You can eat a handful of nuts daily to receive a variety of nutrients.
3. Egg
An egg is extremely healthy for your overall health. It is a great source of protein which also supports hair growth. Protein promotes hair follicle health which contributes to reduced hair fall. Eggs also contain biotin which is essential for the production of hair protein called keratin.
4. Lentils
Lentils are a good source of biotin which plays a crucial role in hair growth. Lentils are also a good source of protein that can be added to your vegan diet. These can offer you a good amount of fibre and help in weight loss too.
5. Beets
Beets are loaded with folate helpful in hair growth. These are also a good source of manganese, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Adding beets to diet can also help in weight management.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
