Reasons Why You Should Add Nutrient-Dense Lentils To Your Diet: Know Impressive Health Benefits
Lentils are loaded with some essential nutrients that should be a part of your diet. Here are notable health benefits of lentils you need to know.
Lentils are loaded with fibre which can help in weight loss
- Lentils are a good source of plant-based protein
- These are loaded with fibre that cab keep you full for longer
- Lentils can be added to your salads, curries, dips and more
Lentils are a part of the legume family. These are edible seeds loaded with several health benefits. Lentils are available in different shapes, colour and texture. There is a wide variety to choose from. These are easy and quick to prepare. You can add them to your diet in several healthy and nutritious ways. Adding these to your diet can also help you maintain a healthy weight. Lentils are a blessing for vegetarians as these are an excellent plant-based source of multiple nutrients. Not just these, there is a wide variety of health benefits that lentils can offer. Here's a list of reasons why you should add lentils to your diet.
Reasons why lentils should be a part of your diet
1. Loaded with nutrients
These tiny seeds are well-packed with nutrients. Lentils contain- folate, vitamin B6, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, carbs, fibre, calcium and much more. You can prepare these in different ways. In India, lentils are commonly used to prepare curries. These can also be added to your soups, salads and dips.
2. Helps in weight loss
Lentils are loaded with fibre which can help you keep full for longer. These can help you reduce your calorie consumption by keeping you satisfied for longer.
3. Beneficial for heart health
Several properties of lentils can help you boost heart health. These can help control bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure (potassium in lentils control blood pressure). Fibre also plays an important role in promoting heart health.
4. Beneficial for digestion
Fibre is also responsible for keeping your digestive tract healthy. It can ensure better bowel movement, keeping constipation at bay.
5. Loaded with plant-based protein
Protein should be an essential part of your diet. It is the building block of the body. Protein also keeps you full for longer and helps you lose weight. Lentils are a good source of plant-based protein.
