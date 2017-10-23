A Mushroom-Rich Breakfast Can Help You Maintain Your Weight; Here's How
A breakfast rich with the nutritional value and goodness of mushrooms can help maintain a healthy weight. Take a look at the top 7 unknown facts about mushrooms.
A healthy weight is just a mushroom away
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mushrooms can help in controlling hunger pangs
- Mushroom breakfast helps in inducing a sense of fullness
- One portabella mushroom contains more potassium than bananas
Having a breakfast full of the goodness and nutrition of mushrooms can help you maintain a healthy weight. Mushrooms can help in controlling hunger pangs and induce a feeling of fullness which keeps you from eating those extra calories every now and then. As a result, your weight is regulated and does not go beyond the required BMI. The results published in the journal Appetite suggests that mushrooms can be consumed in place of meat in some meals.
"As with previously published research, this study indicates there may be both a nutritional and satiating benefit to either substituting mushrooms for meat in some meals or replacing some of the meat with mushrooms," said study author Joanne Slavin, Professor at the University of Minnesota in the US.
Also read: Are You Still Unable To Lose Those Extra Kilos? Tips To Lose Weight Faster
Protein, apparently, is the most satiating nutrient as per scientific literature. Hence, researchers tried to match the amount of protein in a mushroom and replace it with meat to control the effect of protein on the sense of fullness. When compared for protein content, both foods seemed to have a considerable amount of calories as well. The study aimed at checking the difference of fullness one experiences when he or she consumed 226 gms of button mushrooms and 28gms of meat in a 10-day period.
The participants of this research were given two servings of mushrooms of meat for a 10-day period. At the end of this, participants revealed the difference of fullness they experienced by eating mushroom and meat. They reported significant lowering in hunger pangs and a greater sense of fullness after a mushroom breakfast as compared to a meat breakfast.
Also read: 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Sources Of Protein
Did you know these facts about mushrooms?
1. Mushrooms contain more proteins than most veggies.
2. Mushrooms are one of the natural sources of Vitamin D which is essential for bone and teeth health.
3. Virtually, mushrooms contain no salt.
4. Mushroom stem contains most of the flavor and nutrition. So don't remove it.
5. Mushrooms are 90% water even when it is a very rich source of fibre.
6. Mushrooms provide you with a lot of lean proteins like zero cholesterol and fats.
7. One portabella mushroom contains more potassium than bananas.