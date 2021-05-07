Mother's Day 2021: 6 Nutrition Tips New Moms Should Not Miss
Being a mother is not less than a blessing in a woman's life. The feelings and the emotions attached with the baby develops from the moment we hear about our pregnancy. We all know that a pregnant woman needs to get proper nutrition to fulfil the nutrition-requirement for herself and also the baby growing inside her womb. However, it is also important for the mother to get the right nutrition after her delivery. Being a new mom, she has to fulfil many responsibilities especially breastfeeding, for which her nutrition should be absolutely correct.
Your eating habits also change during this time. Your portion size decreases, you start eating quickly, you eat what is available to you and ignore your health while performing your roles as a mom.
But this Mother's Day, promise yourself that you'll take equal care of your diet and nutrition like you do for baby.
Following are some right nutrition tips for new moms
1. Protein rich diet: A protein-rich diet is very important as it helps the body of the new mom to recover after the birth of her baby. It also helps in fulfilling her constant hunger in the postpartum phase. So, remember to include proteins in every meal. Foods like eggs, beans, soy, lean meat, lentils and seafood can help.
2. Importance of carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are also very important for a new mom. Almost 30% of the diet should be carbs-rich as they help in providing energy that is needed during breastfeeding.
3. Proper hydration: Whether you are breastfeeding or not, staying hydrated all day is very important. The ones who are nursing are at a risk of dehydration. Make sure you 8-10 glasses of water every day to stay well-hydrated. This will help in keeping up your energy levels and will also boost milk production. Soup, juice, coconut water, buttermilk - everything will help you maintain your hydration level.
4. Less fructose rush: A new mom should always keep in mind that too much of sugar is bad for you and your baby's health. Fructose can pass on to the baby through breast milk which is not healthy. So, keep the fructose rush very low.
5. Good fats are important: Good or Healthy or Unsaturated fats are good for the mother's body. They are an essential part of healthy breastfeeding. Milk is a great source of calcium which helps in bone-strengthening. You can include yogurt, olive oil, avocados, salmon, etc. in your diet as well. Remember to eat fats in limit in order to avoid added weight.
6. Foods rich in Iron: A new mother should maintain the iron level in her body. Eating foods rich in iron can prevent iron deficiency anaemia. Mothers with iron deficiency are at an increased risk of infections. They may also feel tired throughout the day. Foods rich in iron include leafy green vegetables, lean meat, beans, lentils, fortified cereals, etc.
(Ms. Manisha Chopra is a Nutritionist, Dietician and Fitness Expert)
