More Than 35% Teens In Delhi Are Obese! Tips To Tackle Obesity By Dr. PK Chowbey
The survey, titled "Juvenile Obesity", revealed that over 35% teenagers in Delhi are obese which has led to a sudden drop in their confidence levels and even happiness.
A survey reveals that over 35% teens in Delhi are obese
HIGHLIGHTS
- Owing to a sedentary lifestyle, over 35% Delhi teens are obese
- Juvenile Obesity showed 38.5% of children aged 5 to 9 years were obese
- Obesity not only hampered their physical life, but also productivity
A latest survey of about 1000 kids has found that over 35 per cent of teenagers in Delhi are obese or overweight. This is largely due to a sedentary lifestyle which leads to a condition which majorly impacts their emotional wellness, confidence and self-esteem, and paves way for depression and other illness. The results showed that 38.5 per cent of children aged 5 to 9 years were obese, while in the 10 to 14 years age group, 40.1 per cent were overweight.
The rise in obesity among the teenagers can be attributed to various lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating habits, poor physical activity levels, less sleeping habits as well as increasing screen time, peer pressure, among others.
"They (the children) do not burn any calories after their eating late at night as they sleep after that and at the same time during the day, they are lethargic thus burning very less calories in the day," Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman of the Department of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Max Healthcare, said in a statement on Friday.
"Moreover, the increasing screen time in children these days causes a lot of emotional and hormonal changes. Stress hormones and steroids production is increased in the body which in turn increases the appetite thus contributing to weight gain," he added.We spoke to Dr PK Chowbey, Chairman, Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Max Hospital, and this is what he advises to tackle this epidemic:
1. Maintain appropriate sleep patterns
Following our biological clock is the key to good health and well being. Altered sleep patterns also contribute to eating at wrong times thus disturbing the metabolism. 7 – 9 hours of daily sleep at the right time is imperative. Wrong timings lead to midnight binging followed by sleep which means there is no physical activity to burn the calories leading to weight gain and obesity. Moreover, due to sleeping late and waking up late, the children remain lethargic during the day and are unable to do any physical activity in the day as well.
2. Limit junk food and eating out
Eat healthy and at correct timings. Have small frequent meals instead of large calorie dense meals and include healthy snacking options in daily routines.
3. Include any form of moderate physical activity in daily routine
Children should be made to develop interest in any sport of their choice to ensure physical activity.
4. Reduce screen time
Increased screen time causes a lot of emotional and hormonal changes. Due to these changes stress hormones and steroids production is increased in the body which in turn increases the appetite thus contributing to weight gain.
5. Regularly monitor your child’s BMI and seek help at the right time
It should be made mandatory for schools to keep a track of BMI which must be shared with parents at regular intervals. If the kid’s BMI goes above normal, lifestyle modifications must to be made from the very beginning. If the child is obese, parents must seek medical help to understand the reasons and treatment options. Parents should set an example by themselves adopting a healthy lifestyle.
(Dr PK Chowbey is the Chairman, Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Max Healthcare, New Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
(With Inputs from IANS)