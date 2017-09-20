Do You Know What Is Making Your Child Obese?
Obesity is the root-cause for innumerable diseases and medical complications as such high blood pressure, heart disease, digestive problems, diabetes and so on. These are the major causes of obesity in children.
Bad diet and lack of exercise may make your child obese. Read on to know more.
Health Risks
Obesity in children may put them at the risk of following dangerous medical problem the long run.
Diabetes
Heart disease
Digestive Problems
Joint Pain and Arthritis
Stress and Depression
Sleep Disorders
What's Wrong?
1. Unhealthy Diet
Unhealthy food habits as such eating a lot of junk food, avoiding veggies and fruits, and constant snack-munching are a major reason for obesity in children. Parents should encourage their children to adhere to good and healthy diet and make sure they are eating enough veggies and fruits. This will not only keep them away from obesity, it will also help them stay fit and healthy in the long-run.
2. Lack of Physical Exercise
Children, these days are following sedentary lifestyle. This is yet another cause for childhood obesity, as they are refraining from physical activity, and exercise. Children should be promoted to do regular exercise, this will build a habit for life.
3. Psychological factors
It is commonly observed that psychological factors as such stress, anxiety and boredom may prompt children to stick to unhealthy eating as a cope-up mechanism, very much like adults.
If your child is suffering from obesity, do see your doctor and seek expert-advice sooner than it becomes late.