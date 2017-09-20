ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do You Know What Is Making Your Child Obese?

Obesity is the root-cause for innumerable diseases and medical complications as such high blood pressure, heart disease, digestive problems, diabetes and so on. These are the major causes of obesity in children.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017
2-Min Read
Do You Know What Is Making Your Child Obese?

Bad diet and lack of exercise may make your child obese. Read on to know more.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Obesity may further lead to diabetes, heart disease and sleep disorders.
  2. Obesity in children may be due to bad diet and lack of exercise.
  3. Seeking medical help and seeing a doctor may help.
Obesity is the root-cause for innumerable diseases and medical complications. It may put the subject at a risk of dreadful diseases as such high blood pressure, heart disease, digestive problems, diabetes and so on. But, obesity at the tender age of children could be downright dangerous and problematic, even though it may not seem so. Parents tend to ignore this problem, thinking that it is just too early to worry, and they could be no more wrong. Most of the obese children end-up becoming obese adolescents, and later obese adults. This, despite putting them at a risk of the above-mentioned problems, may also adversely impact their self-esteem and increase stress-levels.

Health Risks

Obesity in children may put them at the risk of following dangerous medical problem the long run.

Diabetes

Heart disease

Asthma

Digestive Problems

Joint Pain and Arthritis

Stress and Depression

Sleep Disorders

What's Wrong?

1. Unhealthy Diet

Unhealthy food habits as such eating a lot of junk food, avoiding veggies and fruits, and constant snack-munching are a major reason for obesity in children. Parents should encourage their children to adhere to good and healthy diet and make sure they are eating enough veggies and fruits. This will not only keep them away from obesity, it will also help them stay fit and healthy in the long-run.

2. Lack of Physical Exercise

Children, these days are following sedentary lifestyle. This is yet another cause for childhood obesity, as they are refraining from physical activity, and exercise. Children should be promoted to do regular exercise, this will build a habit for life.

3. Psychological factors

It is commonly observed that psychological factors as such stress, anxiety and boredom may prompt children to stick to unhealthy eating as a cope-up mechanism, very much like adults.

Also Read: Tips To Manage Temper Tantrums In Children

If your child is suffering from obesity, do see your doctor and seek expert-advice sooner than it becomes late.



