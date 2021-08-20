Safeguard Your Health Amidst Rising Seasonal Infections With These Precautions
Monsoon provides a suitable environment for the viruses to thrive. Here are some tips that can help you prevent these seasonal infections.
During monsoon eat a healthy diet and avoid oily foods as much as possible
HIGHLIGHTS
- Upsurge in the number of viral infections is reported during monsoon
Amidst the rising seasonal influenza, there is a sudden upsurge in the number of viral infections reported. The commonly observed symptoms are high degree fever, throat pain, runny nose, sneezing, cough, body ache and head ache. As viral fever shares similar symptoms with Covid-19, patients have to undergo a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to avoid any misdiagnosis. This sudden rise in the number of viral infections can be attributed to the change in weather patterns and intermittent rain falls.
Monsoon provides a suitable environment for the viruses to thrive. Hence, every year the number of patients reporting viral and parasitic illnesses are high between the months of July and August. With cases of Swine flu, Influenza, Typhoid and Malaria also been reported, people should be more cautious and aware towards their health. Elderly, those suffering with any chronic illness, immunocompromised patients and those with long Covid-19 should specially be extra cautious. Noted below are a few precautions that can help you avoid an unwanted seasonal illness.
Precautions to keep viral illness at bay
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or show symptoms of flu
- Wear a mask and cover your mouth and nose while sneezing
- Stay home when you are sick, as viral infections are highly communicable
- Avoid touching your eyes and nose with unclean hands
- Take care of hand hygiene
- Consume a balanced diet and have adequate sleep
- On experiencing any flu related symptom, get yourself tested for Covid-19 as a precaution
- Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor
- Practice good health habits: Exercise regularly, take care of home hygiene, refrain from eating unhealthy and consume clean and filtered water
Last year due to the lockdown and heightened precautions such as constant washing of hands, cleaning of surfaces and wearing of masks, there were less number of viral infections reported. This year, with gradually things opening up, we should not let our guard down and follow similar set of precautions to keep unwanted illness at bay. Most importantly, vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza is highly important to reduce the risk of catching the virus. Hence, being aware towards your health and following the necessary set of precautions, you can save yourself from encountering seasonal infections, amidst the pandemic.
(Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee is a Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)
