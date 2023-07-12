From Ginger To Tulsi, Add These 5 Foods To Your Diet To Stay Healthy This Monsoon
During the rainy season, you must make a few changes to your diet. Adding a few superfoods to your diet can help you stay healthy and disease-free.
Drinking herbal tea can help prevent monsoon illnesses
Monsoon is here and also an increased risk of infections and diseases. The humid weather, heavy rains, water retention and windy environment trigger the spread of germs and bacteria. Mosquito-borne diseases also become common during monsoons. Therefore, you should have a strong immune system to fight against monsoon-related illnesses. During the rainy season, you must make a few changes to your diet. Adding a few superfoods to your diet can help you stay healthy and disease-free. Here's a list of such foods that you can add to your monsoon diet.
Stay healthy with these foods this monsoon
1. Ginger
Ginger is well-packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Ginger also helps improves the assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues. It will also help improve flu symptoms.
You can add ginger to various monsoon foods and drinks like tea, soups, vegetable stews and more.
2. Jamun
Jamun is easily available during monsoon. Vitamin C and antioxidants present in jamun help boost your immune function.
Eating jamun can also help improve digestion.
3. Curry leaves
These tiny aromatic leaves contain many compounds including linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol and alpha-pinene. These compounds act as antioxidants in the body, promoting overall health and keeping you disease-free.
4. Tulsi
Holy basil acts as a natural immune system booster. Adding tulsi to your diet can help keep infections at bay. You can prepare herbal tea with tulsi or consume them directly.
5. Lemon
Lemon is a powerful immunity booster. It is rich in vitamin C which can help prevent numerous illnesses and keep your immune system strong. Simply, squeeze some lemon juice in warm water or use it as a dressing on salads.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
