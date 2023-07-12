Home »  Living Healthy »  From Ginger To Tulsi, Add These 5 Foods To Your Diet To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

From Ginger To Tulsi, Add These 5 Foods To Your Diet To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

During the rainy season, you must make a few changes to your diet. Adding a few superfoods to your diet can help you stay healthy and disease-free.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jul 12, 2023 06:30 IST
2-Min Read
From Ginger To Tulsi, Add These 5 Foods To Your Diet To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Drinking herbal tea can help prevent monsoon illnesses

Monsoon is here and also an increased risk of infections and diseases. The humid weather, heavy rains, water retention and windy environment trigger the spread of germs and bacteria. Mosquito-borne diseases also become common during monsoons. Therefore, you should have a strong immune system to fight against monsoon-related illnesses. During the rainy season, you must make a few changes to your diet. Adding a few superfoods to your diet can help you stay healthy and disease-free. Here's a list of such foods that you can add to your monsoon diet.

Stay healthy with these foods this monsoon

1. Ginger



RELATED STORIES
related

Lovneet Batra Shares Five Monsoon Essentials You Must Have In Your Kitchen

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares five essentials for monsoon.

related

Gut-Friendly Foods You Should Have During Monsoon

Monsoon diet tips: If you are someone who falls sick with change of season, or experience digestion troubles, then here are a few gut-friendly foods that can help you.

Ginger is well-packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Ginger also helps improves the assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues. It will also help improve flu symptoms.

You can add ginger to various monsoon foods and drinks like tea, soups, vegetable stews and more.



2. Jamun

Jamun is easily available during monsoon. Vitamin C and antioxidants present in jamun help boost your immune function.

Eating jamun can also help improve digestion.

3. Curry leaves

These tiny aromatic leaves contain many compounds including linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol and alpha-pinene. These compounds act as antioxidants in the body, promoting overall health and keeping you disease-free.

4. Tulsi

Holy basil acts as a natural immune system booster. Adding tulsi to your diet can help keep infections at bay. You can prepare herbal tea with tulsi or consume them directly.

5. Lemon

Lemon is a powerful immunity booster. It is rich in vitamin C which can help prevent numerous illnesses and keep your immune system strong. Simply, squeeze some lemon juice in warm water or use it as a dressing on salads.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women
How Yoga Can Lengthen Your Lifespan
Is Your Child A Late Talker?
How To Cope With Daily Stress
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Oral Health: Here's What Different Oral Health Issues Say About Your Health

From Ginger To Tulsi, Add These 5 Foods To Your Diet To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Watch Out For These 8 Signs Of Liver Cirrhosis

7 Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper Regularly

8 Calcium-Rich To Help Maintain Stronger Bones In Monsoon

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases