5 Reasons Why Folic Acid Is Important For Good Health
Suffering from anemia, diabetes or acne? Folic acid has got you covered!
s essential for cell division, which is necessary for producing the DNA
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin B9 is beneficial during pregnancy
- It also helps in preventing memory loss due to aging
- Intake of folate can provide relief from the severe pain of menstruation
Folic acid is vitamin B9 which helps the body make healthy new cells. It is essential for cell division, which is necessary for producing the genetic material, the DNA. This is why, it is really important for pregnant women. It can prevent major birth defects in the baby's brain or spine. Folic acid is generally present in leafy green vegetables, fruits, dried beans, peas and nuts. Here are the five reasons why we should include folic acid in our diet.
1. Beneficial during pregnancy
Folic acid can prevent birth defects, encourage the fetus development. In couples trying to become pregnant, its intake can also increase the chances of conceiving. It also protects the baby from low birth weight, poor growth in the womb, premature birth and miscarriage.
2. Prevention of cancer
Folic acid helps in preventing the cancer cells from multiplying. The intake of folic acid supplements can protect us against colon cancer. It may also prevent cervical cancer and pancreatic cancer.
3. Alzheimer's disease
Studies show that adequate amounts of folic acid may help the patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease as it helps in preventing memory loss due to aging.
4. Anemia
Iron and folic acid, both are need in the formation and sustenance of the red blood cells which are essential for the body. Making sure to intake the proper amount of iron and folate every day will not only prevent anemia but it can also cure it.
5. Menstruation
Due to the deficiency of iron and folic acid, a lot of women lose a lot of blood during their menstrual cycle. Taking folate rich foods can provide relief from the severe pain.
It is advisable to consult a doctor if you find yourself to have a lot of folate and iron deficiency as they can help you best with supplements, thus providing relief to your situation.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------