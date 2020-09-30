Mental Health: 4 Tips That Can Actually Help You Cope Up With Depression
Mental health: Improving your eating pattern and lifestyle, not isolating yourself and not shying away from seeking help are some tips for coping up with depression quickly and effectively.
Mental health tips: Depression symptoms can be different in every individual
HIGHLIGHTS
- Talk to your friends and family about you feel
- Mental health: Invest in a therapist
- Doing so can help you identify your symptoms and triggers
Coronavirus pandemic, lockdown, job layoffs, pay cuts and a complete and total turn of events this year has resulted in increased incidence of depression, stress and anxiety, especially among young adults. Not being in denial and finding a way to cope these distressing times are important for your mental health and well-being. Simple steps like improving your diet and lifestyle can help in reducing depressing thoughts and anxiety. Talking to people around you about how you feel and not isolating yourself can further help.
Tips to manage depression effectively
First of all, it is important to understand depression as a mental illness and not something that one has drawn upon himself/herself, and can control voluntarily. Dr Sanjay Chugh, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Dr. Chugh's Neuropsychiatry Clinic, New Delhi, says that low or sad mood are one of the classic signs of depression and its manifestations.
Also read: Mental Health: Depression Can Negatively Affect Your Body In These Possible Ways
"Technically, the sadness must be persistent for at least two weeks, before we can diagnose someone for depression. This is coupled with anhedonia, which refers to lack of pleasure or interest. These are cardinal symptoms of depression," Dr Chugh tells DoctorNDTV.
Some other signs of depression are unintentional weight loss and loss of appetite, unintentional weight gain and increase in appetite, sleeping too much or too less, low libido, poor concentration and indecisiveness.
If these symptoms continue to persist for at least two weeks, one must seek professional help to deal with depression in a more systematic and effective way.
Here are some more tips that can help:
1. Identify the symptoms
Depression can hit every individual differently. Learn about your symptoms with the help of a therapist. Being aware of your symptoms can also help you identify triggers, wherein you can get the help needed accordingly and take preventive measures.
Also read: Manage Stress, Anxiety And Depression With These Nutritious Foods
2. Don't be afraid to seek help
When the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow and other biggies in the glam industry have all gathered the courage to speak about depression in the open, why shouldn't you? It is completely normal for one to not burden others with your own depressive thoughts. But, not seeking help may do more harm than good. Talk to your friends and family about how you feel and don't cut yourself short. You deserve to be healed. Talk to people about a good therapist or a counsellor in your area and make the investment. It helps you have a judgement-free, third-party perspective which can help you process the thoughts and feelings around depression.
3. Do not isolate yourself
If you feel like not stepping out of your room, ask family members or your friends to come over and visit. Motivate yourself that you have to come out of this. Isolating yourself is only going to make things worse and may make you enter the cognitive triad of depression, in which a person gets feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and worthlessness.
Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Depression In Women You Should Never Ignore
4. Identify what makes you happy and invest in it
It can be listening to the cringy music or watching the same movie or TV series over and over again. Whatever makes you happy and feel light-hearted, do it. Make the time for these things and they can definitely help in reducing your symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.