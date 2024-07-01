Make These Changes Today To Improve Your Kidney Health
Here we share changes you can make to your lifestyle for better kidney health.
Making these changes can significantly enhance kidney health and overall well-being
Kidneys are vital organs that filter waste and excess fluids from the blood, maintaining the body's electrolyte balance and regulating blood pressure. They also produce hormones that aid in red blood cell production and calcium metabolism. Maintaining kidney health is crucial because impaired kidney function can lead to serious conditions like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Lifestyle changes can significantly improve kidney health. These changes help reduce the risk of kidney damage and promote overall well-being, underscoring the importance of proactive health management. Keep reading as we share changes you can make to your lifestyle for better kidney health.
Here are some changes you can make today to improve your kidney health:
1. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration helps kidneys remove waste from the blood and maintain the balance of bodily fluids. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Adjust intake based on activity level, climate, and individual needs.
2. Limit sodium intake
Excessive sodium can increase blood pressure and strain the kidneys. Aim for less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. Avoid processed foods, use herbs and spices instead of salt for seasoning, and read food labels to monitor sodium content.
3. Eat a balanced diet
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports overall health and reduces the burden on kidneys. Follow a kidney-friendly diet plan such as the DASH diet, which emphasises nutrient-rich foods while limiting processed and high-sodium items.
4. Control blood sugar
High blood sugar can damage the blood vessels in the kidneys over time, leading to kidney disease. Monitor blood sugar levels regularly if you have diabetes, follow a balanced diet, and exercise regularly to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
5. Monitor blood pressure
High blood pressure can damage kidney blood vessels, leading to impaired function. Regularly check your blood pressure, aim for a healthy range (below 120/80 mmHg), and manage it through diet, exercise, and medication if necessary.
6. Exercise regularly
Physical activity improves cardiovascular health, helps control blood pressure, and aids in maintaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of kidney disease. Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.
7. Avoid overuse of painkillers
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can cause kidney damage if used excessively. Use painkillers only as needed and follow dosage instructions. Consult your healthcare provider for alternative pain management options if necessary.
8. Quit smoking
Smoking reduces blood flow to the kidneys and can worsen existing kidney problems. Seek support through smoking cessation programs, counselling, or medications. Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke as well.
9. Get regular check-ups
Early detection of kidney problems can lead to better management and treatment, preventing progression to chronic kidney disease. Schedule regular health check-ups, including blood and urine tests, to monitor kidney function. Discuss any concerns with your healthcare provider.
Making these changes can significantly enhance kidney health and overall well-being. Remember, consistency is key, and small, sustainable changes often lead to the best long-term results.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
