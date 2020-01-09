Lunar Eclipse 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, First Chandra Grahan Of The Year
Lunar eclipse 2020: In India, the Chandra Grahan will begin from 10.37 pm on January 10. Visual impact of lunar eclipse can be seen around 12.41 am. At the time, almost 90% of the Moon will be covered by partial shadow region of the Earth.
Lunare eclipse will be visible everywhere on night side of the Earth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Penumbral lunar eclipse is a very subtle celestial event
- It is the first lunar eclipse of 2020
- There are going to be a total of 4 lunar eclipses this year
Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020: Are you ready for the first Lunar eclipse of the year? Well, it is going to be tomorrow, January 10 and will be visible on several parts of the world. This is the first of the four lunar eclipses that are going to occur in 2020. Lunar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon which occurs when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which otherwise reflects off the Moon. Lunar eclipse is of three types: total, partial and penumbral. Total lunar eclipse is the most dramatic of them all. Also known as the "blood Moon", this phenomenon occurs when Earth's shadow is completely covered by the Moon.
In case of a partial lunar eclipse, only a small part of the Moon is covered by Earth's umbra. The three celestial bodies are still aligned in an almost straight line, and create a dark shadow. In case of penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the Moon drifts into Earth's outer shadow, known as the penumbra. Penumbral lunar eclipse is a very subtle celestial event. It is difficult to see as the shadowed part as it is only slightly fainter than the rest of the Moon.
Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?
In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin from 10.37 pm on January 10. Visual impact of lunar eclipse can be seen around 12.41 am. At the time, almost 90% of the Moon will be covered by partial shadow region of the Earth.
According to Norway-based timeanddate.com, lunar eclipse will be visible everywhere from night side of the Earth, as far as the sky is clear. Some places will be able to see the entire eclipse while in other areas, the Moon rise or set during the eclipse.
Cold weather, rain or snowfall may make it difficult for people to see lunar eclipse in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northern states of India.
Total duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours and 5 minutes. After January 10 lunar eclipse, the next three penumbral lunar eclipse of the year will take place on June 5, July 5 and November 30.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.