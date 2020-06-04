ASK OUR EXPERTS

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How To Watch This Chandra Grahan Safely? Expert Explains

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020:This eclipse is also called the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse.' It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 till 2:34 am on June 6. Several countries will witness this.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 4, 2020 06:57 IST
2-Min Read
Lunar Eclipse 2020: How To Watch This Chandra Grahan Safely? Expert Explains

Lunar eclipse 2020: Penumbral lunar eclipse will be observed on June 5

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon
  2. The maximum eclipse will be observed at 12: 54 am on June 6
  3. It is perfectly safe to watch a lunar eclipse with naked eyes

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020: A penumbral lunar eclipse will be taking place on Juice, 5. Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon. In penumbral lunar eclipse, the sun, earth and moon are perfectly aligned. This eclipse is also called the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse' as the wild strawberries start to ripen during this month. This lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 till 2:34 am on June 6 as per timeanddate.com. The maximum eclipse will be observed at 12: 54 am on June 6. This Chandra graham can be witnessed in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa.

Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to safely watch this Chandra Grahan


There are several myths around the do's and don'ts to be followed during the eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, you don't need special glasses or protection to watch the lunar eclipse.

3vnv7i88

June lunar eclipse 2020 can be observed on 5 June
Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. Shibal Bhartiya explains, "It is perfectly safe to watch a lunar eclipse with naked eyes. Even during the eclipse, you are only looking at the moon, at night just like any other day. In fact, it is less bright than the full moon. So, it actually safe to view a lunar eclipse without any eye protection or special precautions. This is true for all kinds of lunar eclipses, whether partial, penumbral or total eclipse of the Moon."

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan On June 5-6, Know Timings And Myths You Must Not Believe

"On the other hand, a solar eclipse can damage your eyes by damaging your retina, resulting in solar retinopathy, which may cause loss of vision," she adds.

(Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant Eye Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

