Health Benefits of Cloves: Luke Coutinho Highly Recommends Cloves For These Problems
Luke Coutinho shares the many benefits of cloves in an Instagram post. It has the power to treat multiple issues like sweet cravings, bad breath, tooth ache, etc.
Clove is a super spice with super health benefits
Clove, which is commonly used as a spice in Indian households, has a long list of health advantages. It's noted for its sweet and aromatic nature, as well as its rustic flavour. Clove is high in fibre, manganese, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are beneficial to the human body. It is also utilised in traditional medicine. Well, putting it in food isn't always enough; sometimes you have to move away from that and have it as it is to gain the many benefits it provides. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared a nutritious hack to deal with various health issues in an Instagram post.
To begin with, Luke asks if you have any sugar cravings, alcohol cravings, bad breath, toothache, indigestion, fungal infection, nausea or vomiting. He then provides a one go to solution for all these issues which is Cloves.
This is what Luke shared regarding cloves:
1) Suck on a clove or two. Do not chew or swallow them. You just need to suck gently for as long as you can.
2) It works for most people but it may not work for you. Have it if it suits you or just ignore it if it doesn't.
In the caption, he said that “clove, also known as lavang, is super powerful”. Then we went on to mention about the “enormous benefits of clove and clove oil”, saying that, for decades, the benefits of sucking on cloves and its use in different forms of medicine and nutrition have been documented.
Take a look:
Few days ago, Luke Coutinho had shared the health benefits of sugarcane for all those who craved sugar. He stated that was a healthy option to satiate the sweet tooth. According to Luke, sugarcane is helpful to maintain a healthy oral microbiome. It keeps the teeth strong and healthy if chewed instead of having it as a juice. Sugarcanes are loaded with micronutrients and aid the liver's health too. Find out more about the benefits of sugarcane, according to Luke, here.
Remember, always choose foods packed with the right kind of nutrients and stay fit.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
