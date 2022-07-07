ASK OUR EXPERTS

Vitamin K & Healthy Fats Is A Match Made In Heaven, Expert Answers Why

Vitamin K & Healthy Fats Is A Match Made In Heaven, Expert Answers Why

Vitamin K fosters blood clotting and plays a vital role in ensuring bone health.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 7, 2022 05:48 IST
2-Min Read
Peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and fibre

Vitamins and minerals are crucial for our health. While Vitamin C gets you immunity, Vitamin A is for the eyesight and Vitamin D helps in building immunity and strong bones. A vitamin-diet rich is essential for well-being. When it comes to focusing on vitamins and minerals in the diet, it is Vitamin K that gets overlooked. It is another important vitamin that fosters blood clotting and plays a vital role in ensuring bone health. As Vitamin K is fat-soluble, Lovneet Batra says that it should be consumed with some fats to make sure the vitamin gets absorbed by the body effectively.

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are a great source of Vitamin K. The nutritionist suggests combining the greens with some healthy fats. While certain fats have negative impacts on the body, the healthy ones do not harm but provide necessary elements such as omega-3 fatty acids. The healthy fats serve as a great career of Vitamin K as they make sure that the vitamin is absorbed effectively. Here are the fats you must include in your diet:


1.Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with fibre, protein, essential fats, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, folate, and thiamin but above all, they are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming this superfood regularly not only improves the functioning of the brain but also nourishes the heart.


2.Almonds

Almonds contain fibre, protein, fat, vitamin E, manganese, magnesium, copper, vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and phosphorus. They are also a source of anti-oxidants. Along with managing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, almonds also assist in keeping blood pressure in check.

3. Peanuts

Easily available at a nominal price, peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and fibre. While they may have a large amount of fat, most of it is known as good fats, which are known to lower bad cholesterol.

4.Cashews

Cashew nuts are nutrient-dense. They are rich in healthy fats, along with proteins, vitamins, and some minerals. When consumed in moderation it can provide you with many health benefits.

5.Olive Oil

Olive oil is loaded with saturated fats, omega-6, and omega-3 fatty acids. The predominant fatty acid in olive oil is monounsaturated fat, oleic acid. Oleic acid is beneficial for health, and it also reduces inflammation.

Vitamin K and healthy fats go hand in hand. Pairing them up will get you the best of both elements.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

