Lose Weight Just By Pressing This Point Near Your Ear

HIGHLIGHTS
With the increasing incidence of obesity all over the world, weight loss has gained a lot of importance. But losing weight and maintaining the perfect figure has always been a toughie, especially with all the dieting and work out schedules. And thanks to all this, one always ends up looking for 'short-cuts' and tricks to speed up the process but rarely does it work out. But what if we told you that there is one technique of speeding up weight loss which does not require many dietary and lifestyle alterations?
Acupressure, the perfect solution for pain, vomiting, headaches and back pain can actually work well in speeding up weight loss. All you need to do is press a point near your ear. Yes, it's that simple!
This simple acupressure technique works by controlling hunger pangs and improving digestion. But how much time does it take? Just a minute; and we aren't asking for time to answer you, one minute is actually the answer!
From your every-so-busy schedule, spare just one minute and practice this regularly. Place your index figure on the triangle shaped tissue near your ear. Now gently press it and move your jaws, open and close movement. Now locate a point with the maximum movement. This one is the most active area between your ears and jaws. Now stop and keep pressing here for minute and that's it. Do this every day, for just minute.
Keep in mind that this isn't a magic trick and you would have to combine it with a healthy diet and moderate work out to get the desired results, say a quick 15-minute cardio session? And of course, a healthy and balanced diet with low or absolutely no unhealthy components to achieve this goal, kind of goes without saying.
Simple, easy to try and not time-taking at all, this acupressure technique is extremely effective and a must try. Start now!
