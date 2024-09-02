Long Term Health Risks Of Dengue
Awareness and early intervention are critical in managing the severity of these long-term effects, emphasising the importance of preventive measures in dengue-prone areas.
Long Term Health Risks Of Dengue
Dengue fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, initially presents as flu-like symptoms but can evolve into severe dengue, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever. While many recover without long-term repercussions, some may experience ongoing health issues. Long-term effects can include fatigue, joint pains, and decreased concentration, collectively termed as post-dengue fatigue syndrome. Additionally, severe cases can damage the lungs, liver, and heart. Awareness and early intervention are critical in managing the severity of these long-term effects, emphasising the importance of preventive measures in dengue-prone areas.
Understanding the lingering effects of dengue
After the acute phase of dengue, some individuals experience lasting health issues that can impact their quality of life. These effects underscore the disease's potential to cause significant long-term complications.
1. Post-dengue fatigue syndrome
Many individuals report prolonged periods of extreme tiredness that can last for months, severely affecting their daily activities and work productivity.
2. Joint and muscle pain
Chronic joint and muscle pain can persist, resembling symptoms of arthritis, which may lead to reduced mobility and ongoing discomfort.
3. Neurological complications
In rare cases, dengue can affect the nervous system, leading to conditions such as encephalitis or Guillain-Barré syndrome, which involve the brain and nerve functions, respectively.
4. Cardiac issues
Dengue can occasionally impact heart health, leading to arrhythmias or myocarditis, which involve inflammation and irregular function of the heart.
5. Psychological impact
The stress and trauma of severe illness can lead to psychological issues, including depression and anxiety, particularly if the dengue episode was life-threatening.
While dengue is primarily a short-term illness, its potential to cause long-term health issues cannot be overlooked. Understanding these risks is essential for those living in or traveling to endemic areas. Preventative measures, early detection, and appropriate management are key to mitigating the long-term effects of dengue. As global climates change and dengue zones expand, public health strategies must adapt to reduce both the immediate and prolonged impacts of this disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.