Know The Link Between Sleeping Well And Strong Immunity
Sleep and immunity: A strong immunity is another reason why sleeping well is important. Try to get at least eight hours of sleep every day. Read here to know the link between sleep and immunity and tips to improve your sleep.
Not sleeping well can have an adverse impact on your immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- A strong immunity improves your body's ability to fight infections
- Sleeping well regularly is an important prerequisite for strong immunity
- Lack of sleep results in low production of cytokines
The ongoing lockdown and shutdown time may be causing disturbances in your sleep pattern. Irregular sleep cycle or disturbances in your sleep can make you feel tired and fatigued all day. Sleeping well is important for a strong immunity-which is quite an important prerequisite in the current times. A good night's sleep enables the body to repair, rejuvenate and perform well the next day. What's more is that getting adequate sleep can prevent unnecessary weight gain as well. Stressing on the importance of sleeping well and its link with immunity is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram.
Sleep well for a strong immunity: Nmami Agarwal tells why
"I'm sure we all are taking care of our diet to boost immunity but if we are not getting enough sleep or sound sleep, all the effort will be wasted," she writes in her IGTV.
According to Agarwal, people who don't get sufficient sleep or sound sleep are likely to fall ill, especially after being exposed to a new virus, like common cold. "When you sleep, the body produces proteins known as cytokines," she says.
Cytokines are referred to a large group of proteins, peptides and glycoproteins which are secreted by specific cells of the immune system. They are signalling molecules which mediate and regulate immunity and inflammation.
"These cytokines target infection, inflammation and creates effective immune response. Simply put, when you sleep, the body produces cytokines, which further helps the immune system and helps you have a sound sleep," explains Agarwal.
Similarly, lack of sleep results in low production of cytokines. The Delhi-based nutritionist informs that lack of sleep delays the recovery time from infections.
She illustrates the same through the example of popular game musical chairs. "Say music is your sleep; the chairs are cytokines; and the number of people are immunity. Whenever the music stops, your sleep gets disturbed. On the stopping of music, one chair is removed. In the same way, disturbed sleep results in reduction in release and production of cytokines. Eventually, your immunity goes down in the same way as the number of participants reduce in the game," she says while explaining the link between sleeping well and a strong immunity.
No matter how hard you're working on your immunity by eating well, being physically active all day, not smoking or drinking, and regular exercising. If you are not sleeping well, the entire effort goes waste if you are not sleeping well for seven to eight hours every day.
With the ongoing lockdown, we all have all the time in the world to fix whatever needs fixing. If you wake up tired every day and wake up several times in your sleep, then work towards it so that you can actually have a stronger immunity.
Your goal should be to get at least eight hours of sleep every day. This also depends on your level of physical activity and your entire day's routine. You might need more or less sleep. See how you feel when you wake up and decide accordingly.
Following are some effective ways to improve your sleep:
- Ensure a gap of two to three hours between your dinner and bed time.
- Avoid having heavy meals for dinner.
- Fix a bed time and sleep time and follow it with discipline.
- Avoid using any gadgets at least an hour before your bed time.
- Have a cup of turmeric milk at night.
- Sleep in a room that is well-ventilated, is cool and dark.
- Make your bedroom comfortable and sleep-friendly.
- Do not do any work or reading on your bed. Use it for sleep and pleasure.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
