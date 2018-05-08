Liposuction: 5 Popular Myths Busted
As is the case with numerous cosmetic surgeries, there are numerous myths which revolve around liposuction as well. Read more to know about them.
Liposuction is a surgery which can help in making cellulite less visible
HIGHLIGHTS
- Liposuction cannot remove cellulite
- Both men and women resort to liposuction
- Liposuction helps a person achieve the desired shape s/he wants
Liposuction is a treatment to which people resort to for quick weight loss. It is a type of cosmetic surgery that breaks and sucks fat from the body. The treatment is used to reduce fat from areas like thighs, buttocks, abdomen, neck, chin, upper arm and back of the calm, calves and back. Liposuction is done using a hollow instrument which is known as cannula. The device is inserted under the skin and then powerful, high-pressure vacuum is applied to it.
As is the case with numerous cosmetic surgeries, there are numerous myths which revolve around liposuction as well. While it is true that liposuction isn't suitable for everyone, it is important for you to know common myths about liposuction in order to make an informed decision about it.
Here are some common myths about liposuction
1. Liposuction is designed for weight loss
Yes, it is shocking but liposuction is a surgery which is best suited for people who are within 30% of their desired weight, as per American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The surgery can be effectively thought of as a contouring procedure which helps in removing the extra fat which cannot be easily shed with diet or exercise. Liposuction helps a person achieve the desired shape s/he wants. Thus, eating clean and healthy and exercising regularly is the best option for people who are looking forward to lose weight.
2. Liposuction results are magical and permanent
Ideally, results from liposuction should be long lasting. But this would require efforts from your end as well. Every trace of fat cannot be removed from your body through the surgery. You must ensure that you are eating a well-balanced and healthy diet along with regular exercising. If you stop to do so, you are likely to gain weight and the results from the surgery will be nullified.
You can discuss your diet and fitness regime with your doctor after the surgery. Maintaining a healthy weight will help in keeping the results after the surgery for longer.
3. Men don't get liposuction
In the recent years, liposuction has been one of the most popular cosmetic procedures. And both men and women have encouragingly opted for the surgery. However, the areas for liposuction treatment are different for men than women. While women get their fat removed from thighs and hips, men usually focus on the stomach area, love handles and area under the chin.
4. Liposuction is not a surgery
Many people are under the misconception that liposuction is not a surgical procedure. But liposuction is certainly a surgical procedure, before which, the patient is either given heavy sedatives or general anesthesia. Results after liposuction begin appear after a year, as the swelling resolves slowly with time. After the surgery, it takes around a week for the person to get back to normal activities. After a month so, you can get back to doing more tedious and strenuous activities such as exercising. In order to ensure that your recovery is going well, you must visit your surgeon regularly after the surgery.
5. Liposuction treats cellulite
Cellulite is a fat which is located right below the skin's surface. Cellulite appears uneven and bumpy because it is pushed by the fat through connective tissue. However, no matter how unattractive cellulite is, it doesn't raise any alarming health concerns. And liposuction cannot remove cellulite, it can only make cellulite a little less visible.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.