ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Myths About Marijuana You Must Stop Believing

7 Myths About Marijuana You Must Stop Believing

Well, facts suggest that medicinal marijuana indeed is indeed good for your health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 2, 2018 05:36 IST
3-Min Read
7 Myths About Marijuana You Must Stop Believing

Marijuana continues to be subject to a number of rumors and myths

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Smoking in any form is not good for your lungs
  2. Smoking pot will not rob you of your memories, short term and long term
  3. If smoking cigarettes can cause cancer, so can marijuana

Of all the intoxicants out in the market, marijuana is perhaps the most misunderstood one. The debate about marijuana's benefits has been a never-ending one. There have been endless evaluations of marijuana touting its possible benefits and harmful effects too. Well, facts suggest that medicinal marijuana indeed is indeed good for your health. Despite this, it continues to be subject to a number of rumors and myths. But we have decided to clear the smoke and present you the facts instead.

So let's take a look at the 7 most common myths about marijuana and replace it with facts instead. Keep reading...

1. Marijuana kills brain cells

No, it does not. Your precious brain cells are completely safe from any form of damage due to smoking marijuana. And this has been definitively proven by multiple studies. So relax!

2. Smoking pot is worse for your lungs

3. Marijuana can affect your memories

RELATED STORIES

6 Types Of Anxiety Disorders You Must Know About

Anxiety is generally known as a condition where the sufferer deals with panic attacks and worries a lot about things.

5 Powerful Benefits Of Garlic Tea

Garlic tea has a wide variety of health benefits to offer. Read here.


People widely believe that smoking marijuana can be a way of exposing one's memories to a risk of short-term loss. But this isn't true. Smoking pot will not rob you of your memories, both short term and long term. And all those rumors about it increasing your risk of dementia, well, that's trash talk.

4. Marijuana can leave you sterile

Yes, we agree that smoking pot for too long can affect your swimmers and leave them abnormal. But this again isn't a long-term effect. It gets better with time. Besides, if you do it once in a while, your swimmers are safe.

5. Marijuana makes you creative

This again isn't true. Yes, smoking marijuana is a common trend among musicians, artists, and writers but it isn't really their source or reason for creativity. Instead, a recent study stated that it just creates an illusion of improving creativity. So if you thought that smoking pot will make you more creative, keep this in mind.

6. Smoking marijuana may cause cancer

Well, if smoking cigarettes can cause cancer, so can marijuana. But that's not completely true. Yes, smoking any substance paves your way to cancer, but it depends on how risky or how harmful the substance is. Carcinogens in weed are not good for health. But they are much lesser than those found in cigarettes. Besides, a person smoking pot smokes much lesser than a cigarette smoker. So yes, the risk is lowered even more.

7. Marijuana may lead to psychosis and mental health problems

Only a small percentage of the population deals with temporary and mild anxiety after smoking pot. But scientifically, there is not much evidence to support the fact that smoking pot can lead to mental health problems. Instead, smoking pot is known to have a calming effect on the mind. It encourages the flow of the feel-good neurotransmitters to the brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer
Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Coffee Must Carry Cancer Warning, California Judge Rules

'Night Owls' Taking Morning Classes Get Poor Marks

Here's How Mental Health Issues Can Affect Your Driving Skills

Here's How You Can Minimise Indoor Air Pollution

Genetics May Make Some Babies Vulnerable To SIDS Or 'Crib Death'

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------