Diet And Lifestyle Tips Women Should Follow During IVF Treatment
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help support your fertility treatment. Here are some tips women should follow.
During your IVF treatment eat a healthy diet and stay active
It is advised that women who are undergoing fertility treatment continue to lead a normal, healthy lifestyle. It is not necessary to enter a state of complete rest during this stage. Women should regularly participate in light physical activities during the early stages of the treatment. This can be highly beneficial as such activities stimulate metabolism and contribute to their overall health. Moderate activities like swimming and walking further help regulate insulin secretion and improve hormone levels. This certainly has an impact on increasing fertility.
Diet and lifestyle tips to follow during fertility treatment
Women have to regularly take hormone stimulating medications during the treatment process which may result in stress and mood swings; other changes in the body may also be observed. It is important to keep your doctor informed about all the medical tests and treatments that are not directly related to fertility treatment. This also includes medications such as those used for headaches, anxiety, or sleep disorders. Doctors would, thus, be able to evaluate and monitor if the medications are compatible with the assigned fertility treatment plan.
Unhealthy lifestyle habits to avoid during your fertility treatment
It is highly advised to completely quit smoking, whether before, during, or after the fertility treatment. It has been scientifically proven that smoking can lead to a decrease in fertility treatment success rates as the egg maturation process is affected, thus increasing the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Women should stop smoking at an early stage prior to a treatment that involves stimulation and egg retrieval.
Alcohol consumption should be avoided and coffee consumption should be limited to one or two cups a day. They should also avoid consuming beverages with high levels of caffeine such as energy drinks.
Diet tips during fertility treatment
There isn't any proven research that highlights the role of diet in infertility treatments, however, it can have an impact on the quality of eggs and sperms. A healthy diet during ones natural pregnancy stays true for an IVF pregnancy as well. Moreover, there are a few characteristics in our regular food that can affect the success of the cycle.
Do's -
1. Zinc-rich food helps to balance hormones and keep them at an appropriate level. The daily requirement for zinc is 15 mg and can be found in nuts, dairy products, meat items and potatoes.
2. Protein aids the development of eggs in the ovaries. It is necessary to include 60 g of protein daily. It can be found in eggs, meat, and dairy products.
3. Iron deficiency causes anaemia, lead to poor egg health, and can also mean that the baby is born too early or small. Food rich in iron content include oysters, pumpkin seeds, and green leafy vegetables among others. More than 27 g, but less than 45 g iron should be consumed by a pregnant woman.
4. Folic acid in conjunction with vitamins ensures the proper development of the brain and spinal cord in the child. While planning for a pregnancy and three months into it, 400 mcg is suggested and from the fourth month up until delivery, 600 mcg. It is found in broccoli, tofu, spinach, and kiwi.
5. Healthy, unsaturated fats can help in forming healthy eggs. They can be found in walnuts, corn, chia seeds, olive oil, and flaxseed oil.
6. Complex carbohydrates aid blood sugar level regulation.
7. Cabbage contains vitamins and minerals that regulate oestrogen metabolism.
8. Properly cooked salmon has omega 3 fatty acids that maintain oestrogen balance.
9. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6 that helps in the regulation of the menstrual cycle.
10. Pineapples are loaded with manganese that boosts the reproductive hormones.
Don'ts -
1. Food laden with refined sugars and artificial sweeteners should be avoided. Both have been co-related with high insulin levels that can upset the fertility process. Rather, natural sweeteners should be used.
2. Tea and coffee should be consumed in limited quantities only, and it may be advised to seek guidance of the doctor.
3. Certain kinds of cheese such as mould-ripened cheese increase risks of getting infections.
(Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder at Indira IVF)
