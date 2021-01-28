ASK OUR EXPERTS

Opting For IVF Treatment? Keep These Simple Do's And Don'ts In Mind

Opting For IVF Treatment? Keep These Simple Do's And Don'ts In Mind

Infertility cases are on a rise during these years. There are several possible reasons behind this. IVF is one of the processes used to address infertility. Here are some do's and don'ts associated with IVF you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 28, 2021 10:06 IST
3-Min Read
You need to follow certain precautions to increase the success rates of IVF

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fallopian tube damage or blockage may lead to infertility
  2. It is important to take enough rest during IVF treatment
  3. The cycle of IVF takes about two-three weeks

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a series of procedures used to help with fertility and assist with the conception of a child. It is the most common kind of Assisted Reproductive Technology which refers to medical procedures used to address infertility. The process of IVF involves using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help in fertilisation. The cycle of IVF takes about two-three weeks. The incidence of infertility is now prominent and widespread. Timely intervention helps reduce the risk of miscarriage, birth defects, abnormalities and improves the chances of pregnancy. Therefore, it is imperative to discuss the infertility concerns well within time in order to optimise one's ability to conceive. The ideal time to prepare for IVF treatment is about 2 to 3 months. The ideal age for women to undergo an IVF treatment is between 35-45 years or earlier in case they have a medical condition.

Common reasons behind infertility

Fallopian tube damage or blockage: Fallopian tube damage or blockage makes it difficult for an egg to be fertilised or for an embryo to travel to the uterus


Ovulation disorders: If ovulation is infrequent or irregular then fewer eggs are available for fertilisation

Endometriosis: Endometriosis occurs when the uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, often affecting the function of the ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes

Endometriosis and pcos are two possible causes of infertility
Photo Credit: iStock

Uterine fibroids: Fibroids are benign tumours in the wall of the uterus and are common in women in their 30s and 40s. Fibroids can also disrupt the implantation of the fertilized egg

Impaired sperm production or function: Below-average sperm concentration, weak movement of sperm or abnormalities in sperm size and shape can make it difficult for sperm to fertilise an egg. If semen abnormalities are found, you might need to see a specialist determine if there are correctable problems or any other existing health concerns

Here are simple dos and don'ts you can refer to during the IVF process:

Do's-

1. Get enough sleep- Giving the body enough rest is important to destress

2. Stay connected to family and friends- Being with a family who is supportive can do wonders. It is recommended to spend time with family and be in a relaxing environment

3. Watch your diet- Eat a balanced diet which includes fresh fruits and vegetables and prioritise your mental and physical well-being

4. Learn to breathe- Another good way to calm down is by practicing deep- breathing techniques. This exercise involves sitting comfortably, with your eyes closed and talking long, slow and deep breaths to calm the nerves

5. Attend expert sessions- Hear directly from experts on health issues impacting people with similar challenges

6. Take right supplements- Refer to the medications as per directed by the specialist

Don'ts-

1. Bedrest is not mandatory - Do not restrict yourself to the bed and stay active

2. No smoking and consumption of alcohol - Avoid these substances for getting better fertility results

3. Destress yourself - Keep aside avoidable workload and relax the body and mind

4. Avoid caffeine intake - Reduce intake of caffeine as it may reduce the chances of success

Managing infertility related stress

Fertility problems can have a significant psychological as well as emotional effect on those who are trying to conceive. Typical reactions include depression, anger as well as loss of self-confidence. Infertility is a silent struggle that can toughen up every aspect of your life. It is also important provide the required emotional support to tackle the stress linked with infertility.

(Dr Prof (Col) Pankaj Talwar VSM is a fertility specialist and Head at Medical services at Birla Fertility & IVF)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases