Lassi Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Must Enjoy This Traditional Drink In Summers
Lassi health benefits: This traditional drink can offer you many health benefits. Here are some of these you cannot afford to miss.
Lassi Health Benefits: This probiotic drink can help keep your gut healthy
- Drinking lassi can help you stay cool in summer
- Lassi can help keep digestive issues at bay
- Lassi can also help improve bone and skin health
Lassi, is one popular, healthy and refreshing drink which is loved and relished by many folks across India. This traditional drink is one in every of the simplest cooling summer drinks packed full of nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for your health. Lassi is prepared by blending dahi (yogurt) with water. Later, salt or sugar is added to enhance the taste. Originally, lassi is served chilled in a tall glass and paired with various Punjabi delicacies like aloo paratha, chhole bhature and even with makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. But apart from being immensely delicious, it's quite healthy too. This oh-so-pleasing drink has many benefits together with it.
Let's look out for the health benefits that drinking Lassi offers:
1. Aids Digestion - Lassi made with yogurt, it is said to be quite beneficial for the digestion process. It's light on the stomach and contains good bacteria knows as lactobacilli, that lubricates the intestines and aids in smooth digestion.
2. Good Source of Probiotics - Consumption of lassi influences the expansion of healthy bacteria and reduces the growth of bad bacteria in the gut. Also, it contains probiotics that help to scale back bad cholesterol level within the body.
3. Boosts System - Incorporating lassi within the daily diet regime can do wonders to the system because it is kind of an upscale source of lactic acid and Vitamin D, which may do wonders in boosting the immune system to an excellent extent. And, thus, prepares the body to combat diseases of various kinds.
4. Fights Body Heat - Lassi being tagged as a cool and refreshing drink, reduces the heat of the body. Plus, it's rich in electrolytes which might easily fight dehydration within the body, thus daily consumption of lassi will keep the body's heat under control.
5. Improves Bone Health - Lassi is taken into account rich in calcium which is great for bones to form it stronger. Drinking lassi more often will improve overall bone and dental health.
6. Good for Skin - Lactic acid found in lassi can help remove blemishes from the skin and improve skin's texture, helping you maintain beautiful and youthful skin.
Over to you:
Lassi being long-established and easy-to-make drink has some amazing benefits to supply. So, it's time to derive pleasure of this drink without any guilt.
(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at NmamiLife)
