Know The Benefits Of Sipping Coconut Water In Summer
Adding coconut water to diet can also offer many health benefits. Keep reading to know more.
Coconut water is loaded with antioxidants
It is of utmost importance to stay hydrated during the summer season. As you sweat more and your body loses extra fluid, dehydration is a common issue faced by many during the hot summer months. Drinking water at regular intervals is crucial to prevent heat-related issues, especially dehydration. However, you must consume fluids other than water. Coconut water is one of the healthiest options to choose from. Adding coconut water to the diet can also offer many health benefits. Keep reading to know more.
Health benefits of drinking coconut water
1. Helps provide electrolytes
Coconut water is loaded with electrolytes. Therefore, it can be consumed after exercising instead of sports drinks. It can also rehydrate your body after doing any strenuous work.
2. Low-calorie hydration
Most beverages are loaded with extra calories which may contribute to weight gain. Coconut water tastes well and contains fewer calories. It is a delicious way to stay hydrated without unnecessarily increasing calorie intake.
3. Boosts heart health
Coconut water is loaded with antioxidants which can help fight against free radicals. it is also a good source of potassium which can help reduce blood pressure and boost heart health.
4. Loaded with essential nutrients
Coconut water is also loaded with essential nutrients including potassium, magnesium and calcium.
5. Good for diabetics
Drinking coconut water helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Diabetics can safely consume coconut water over other beverages.
6. May help prevent kidney problems
Coconut water can help boost kidney health. According to studies, drinking coconut water can help reduce crystal and stone formation. Maintaining overall hydration also significantly reduces the risk of kidney stone formation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
