Home »  Living Healthy »  Know The Benefits Of Sipping Coconut Water In Summer

Know The Benefits Of Sipping Coconut Water In Summer

Adding coconut water to diet can also offer many health benefits. Keep reading to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 23, 2024 06:48 IST
2-Min Read
Know The Benefits Of Sipping Coconut Water In Summer

Coconut water is loaded with antioxidants

It is of utmost importance to stay hydrated during the summer season. As you sweat more and your body loses extra fluid, dehydration is a common issue faced by many during the hot summer months. Drinking water at regular intervals is crucial to prevent heat-related issues, especially dehydration. However, you must consume fluids other than water. Coconut water is one of the healthiest options to choose from. Adding coconut water to the diet can also offer many health benefits. Keep reading to know more.

Health benefits of drinking coconut water

1. Helps provide electrolytes



Coconut water is loaded with electrolytes. Therefore, it can be consumed after exercising instead of sports drinks. It can also rehydrate your body after doing any strenuous work.

2. Low-calorie hydration



Most beverages are loaded with extra calories which may contribute to weight gain. Coconut water tastes well and contains fewer calories. It is a delicious way to stay hydrated without unnecessarily increasing calorie intake.

3. Boosts heart health

Coconut water is loaded with antioxidants which can help fight against free radicals. it is also a good source of potassium which can help reduce blood pressure and boost heart health.

4. Loaded with essential nutrients

Coconut water is also loaded with essential nutrients including potassium, magnesium and calcium.

5. Good for diabetics

Drinking coconut water helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Diabetics can safely consume coconut water over other beverages.

6. May help prevent kidney problems

Coconut water can help boost kidney health. According to studies, drinking coconut water can help reduce crystal and stone formation. Maintaining overall hydration also significantly reduces the risk of kidney stone formation.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases