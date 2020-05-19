Know Impressive Health Benefits Of Saffron Tea; Learn Method To Prepare This
Saffron is a spice that can provide you with several health benefits. It is used to add flavour and colour to your food. Saffron tea is a herbal drink which you must try. Here are the impressive benefits of this tea and also learn method to prepare it.
Drinking saffron tea may help boost memory, says study
HIGHLIGHTS
- Saffron is loaded with antioxidants
- You can add it to different foods and drink to enhance taste
- Saffron tea can help fight PMS symptoms
Drinking herbal teas can offer you multiple health benefits. Several spices and herbs can be used to prepare different teas with certain properties beneficial for your health. If you are a tea lover, you must try saffron tea. Saffron is a spice that is commonly used to add colour and flavour to your food and drinks. Not just a strong flavour, this spice can offer you some impressive health benefits. It can also be used to prepare tea with some simple methods. Keep reading to know why you should try this tea. Also, know methods to prepare it.
Saffron tea: Health benefits you should not miss
1. Good for your mental health
Saffron has mood-boosting properties. Several studies have also highlighted that saffron can help reduce moderate depression symptoms. Drinking saffron tea may help boost mood and overall mental health.
2. May help fight menstrual discomfort
It is advised to drink a hot cup of tea during your menstrual cycle to fight discomforts associated with it. Saffron tea can also help you fight menstrual discomfort effectively. This tea is also good for controlling premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms as well.
3. A good source of antioxidants
Saffron contains a variety of plant components. Saffron is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can help you fight inflammations and reduce oxidative stress.
How to make saffron tea?
You can prepare saffron tea at home with a few simple steps. In two cups of water boil some saffron leaves. You can also add some mint leaves and fresh ginger to it. Boil the mixture properly and strain the mixture. Later you can add lemon or honey according to your choice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
