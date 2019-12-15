Know Common Winter Ailments And Effective Home Remedies To Fight These
Winter season brings a lot of ailments with the onset of low temperatures. During this time as the environment's condition is cooler, body heat usually experiences a drop in temperature. Here are top remedies to fight common winter health issues.
During the winter season you may suffer from cold, cough and sore throat very easily
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cold and flu are common issues during the winter season
- Ginger should be a part of your winter diet
- Many also suffer from joint pain during winter season
As the season of hazy mornings and breezy evenings starts it officially becomes the season of hot teacups and snuggling in bed. Despite all the exciting things happening, the winter season brings a lot of ailments with the onset of low temperatures. In tropical countries, like India, it is a season where temperatures drop down from the average annual temperatures. During this time as the environment's condition is cooler, body heat usually experiences a drop in temperature. Thus, this season brings several ailments. Whereas a few individuals are more vulnerable to catching these common illnesses most can be taken care of by a fair number of safeguards.
Common winter illnesses and their effective home remedies
1. Cold and Flu
Opposite to well-known belief, cold and flu are not a coordinate result of falling temperatures. Numerous people suffer from bacterial or viral actuated cold and flu. Within the winter, when temperatures start to drop, the body starts to work in overdrive to control the typical body temperature. Flu, for the most part, gets transmitted through the air within the environment. However, keeping yourself protected from chilling winds is always beneficial. Cinnamon tea is very beneficial for cold as it contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which aids in improving the overall health.
2. Sore throat
Sore throats are common in winter and are nearly continuously caused by viral infections. One speedy and simple cure for a sore throat is to gargle with warm salty water. Dissolve one teaspoon of salt and turmeric in a glass of part-cooled lukewarm water. It won't heal the throat immediately, but it has anti-inflammatory properties and can have a relieving effect.
Also read: Sore Throat? Follow These Natural Remedies
3. Dry skin
Dry skin could be a common condition and is worse amidst winter when natural humidity is low. Moisturising your skin is advised during the winter. Massage your skin with almond oil or olive oil, it will not only make the skin smooth but also add a glow to your skin. Have warm, instead of hot, showers. Hot water makes the skin feel more itchy and irritated.
Also read: These Natural Ingredients Present In Your Kitchen Will Help You Fight Dry Skin This Winter
4. Painful joints
Numerous individuals with joint pain say their joints ended up more painful and firm in winter, even though it's not clear why this is usually the case. There's no evidence that the reason behind changes within the weather causes pain in the joints. One of the foremost common cures to induce relief from joint torments is keeping yourselves and your feet warm. Along with that wear two or three sets of thin clothing rather than one pair of heavy warm clothes. Working out regularly can boost a person's mental and physical state.
5. Sinusitis
Running nose, coughing, migraines, and chest congestions make peoples unwell during the winters. Sinus issues happen when homes are closed and there's no legitimate ventilation. To remain clear of sinusitis this winter, make sure one gets sufficient rest, eat solids, drink plenty of liquids and keep away from dust. A combination of turmeric and ginger, brewed together helps loosen mucus from clogged nasal passages and ensure overall wellness.
Also read: Sinus Pain And Pressure: 6 Home Remedies For Instant Relief
Winter is the time of enjoyment and excitement. Don't let yourself down with one of the illnesses. People who exercise on a regular basis experience less pain, have more energy, sleep better, and function better day-to-day wherein the time of day can influence how you feel when exercising. A few safeguards can keep these illnesses away to celebrate this season in the right spirit.
(Dr. Lipsa Shah- Ayurveda Consultant, Saifee Hospital)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.