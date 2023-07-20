Kidney Health To Joint Pain; Here's How Curcumin Can Boost Your Overall Health
Besides kidney and bone health, below we discuss other ways in which curcumin boosts our health.
Turmeric is abundant in curcumin making turmeric milk a great addition to our daily diet
Curcumin is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in the turmeric root. It is responsible for the vibrant yellow colour of turmeric and possesses a wide range of health benefits. Curcumin is known for boosting kidney health as well as strengthening bones and reducing joint pain. Curcumin might even help slow down the progression of kidney diseases.
Curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties make it beneficial for joint health and arthritis. It helps reduce joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. Studies have shown that curcumin can be as effective as certain anti-inflammatory drugs in managing arthritis symptoms. In this article, we discuss other ways in which curcumin boosts our health.
8 Ways in which curcumin boosts our health:
1. Anti-inflammatory effects
Curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It inhibits the activity of various inflammatory molecules, reducing chronic inflammation in the body, which is linked to many chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and arthritis.
2. Powerful antioxidant
Curcumin is a potent antioxidant that helps neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. By doing so, it helps protect cells from damage, reduces oxidative stress, and promotes overall health and well-being.
3. Brain health
Curcumin has shown promising effects on brain health. It enhances brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a growth hormone that stimulates the growth of new neurones and protects against degenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
4. Heart health
Curcumin supports heart health by improving endothelial function, reducing inflammation, and lowering the risk of heart diseases. It also helps regulate cholesterol levels by decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol.
5. Cancer prevention
Various studies suggest that curcumin may help prevent and treat different types of cancer. It can inhibit the growth and spread of cancer cells, induce programmed cell death (apoptosis), and reduce the formation of new blood vessels in tumours.
6. Digestive health
Curcumin aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system. It stimulates the gallbladder to release bile, helping in the breakdown of fats and improving overall digestion. It also helps reduce symptoms of digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Crohn's disease.
7. Skin health
Curcumin has been found to have skin-enhancing properties. It can help improve various skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and eczema due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions. Curcumin may also slow down the ageing process by combating oxidative stress. Turmeric that is abundant in curcumin is an essential part of skincare in ayurveda.
8. Immune system support
Curcumin can strengthen the immune system by enhancing the activity of immune cells and promoting their proper functioning. It aids in fighting infections, improving immune response, and protecting against various diseases. This is why turmeric milk is encouraged for people with low immunity.
Although curcumin offers numerous health benefits, it is important to note that its absorption and bioavailability can be low. Consuming curcumin with black pepper or fat sources like avocado or coconut oil can enhance its absorption.
Additionally, curcumin supplements can be used to ensure sufficient intake for optimal health benefits. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplementation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
