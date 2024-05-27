Keep These Things In Mind When Using Sunscreen During Summer
Here we share things to keep in mind when using sunscreen in summer.
Sunscreen is a topical product designed to protect the skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. It contains active ingredients that either absorb, reflect, or scatter UV rays, preventing them from penetrating the skin. Using sunscreen is especially important in the summer when UV exposure is at its peak due to longer daylight hours and more outdoor activities. Applying sunscreen helps prevent health issues caused by UV damage. By incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine, you safeguard your skin's health and maintain its youthful appearance. Read on as we share things to keep in mind when using sunscreen in summer.
Things to keep in mind when using sunscreen in summer:
1. Choose broad-spectrum sunscreen
Select a sunscreen labeled "broad-spectrum" to protect against both UVA and UVB rays. Reduces the risk of skin cancer, sunburn, and premature aging by protecting against the full range of harmful ultraviolet radiation.
2. Use SPF 30 or higher
Opt for a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of UVB rays. Provides adequate protection to prevent sunburn, reducing the risk of skin damage and skin cancer.
3. Apply generously
Use about one ounce (a shot glass full) to cover the entire body. Don't skimp on the application. Ensures even and sufficient coverage, which is crucial for effective UV protection.
4. Reapply every two hours
Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or immediately after swimming, sweating, or towel drying. Maintains continuous protection, preventing sunburn and long-term skin damage.
5. Check expiration dates
Ensure your sunscreen isn't expired. Most sunscreens have a shelf life of three years. Using non-expired sunscreen guarantees the effectiveness of the UV filters, protecting your skin properly.
6. Don't rely solely on sunscreen
Combine sunscreen use with other protective measures like wearing hats, sunglasses, and protective clothing. Offers comprehensive protection, reducing cumulative UV exposure and lowering skin cancer risk.
7. Choose water-resistant sunscreen for swimming
If you plan to swim or sweat, use a water-resistant sunscreen. Ensures prolonged protection during water activities, preventing sunburn and skin damage.
8. Pay attention to sensitive areas
Apply sunscreen to often-missed areas such as ears, feet, and the back of the neck. Protects these vulnerable spots from sunburn, which can be painful and increase the risk of skin cancer.
9. Consider skin type and concerns
Use sunscreen suited for your skin type (e.g., oil-free for oily skin, fragrance-free for sensitive skin). Prevents skin irritation and breakouts, ensuring comfortable and consistent use.
10. Educate and encourage others
Spread awareness about the importance of sunscreen to family and friends. Promotes a community-wide effort in skin cancer prevention and promotes healthy skin habits.
Using sunscreen effectively during summer is crucial for protecting your skin and overall health. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce your risk of sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging, while promoting overall skin health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
