Keep These Healthy Travel-Friendly Snacks Handy For Better Health
Carrying these healthy snacks while traveling ensures that you stay nourished and avoid unhealthy processed foods. Here we list some travel-friendly snacks that are best for your health.
Travel Friendly Snacks: A mix of nuts & seeds and sunflower seeds is a powerhouse of energy
Healthy snacks are essential when traveling because they help maintain energy levels, prevent unhealthy cravings, and support overall well-being. Traveling often disrupts regular meal schedules, leading to increased consumption of processed or fast foods, which can be high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium. Well-chosen snacks can provide hydration, improve gut health, and enhance immunity, making travel more comfortable and reducing the risk of fatigue, bloating, or digestive issues. In this article, we list some travel-friendly snacks that are best for your health.
Healthy travel-friendly snacks perfect for better health
1. Nuts and seeds
A mix of almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds is a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. These nutrient-dense snacks keep you full for longer, stabilise blood sugar levels, and provide a steady release of energy, reducing travel fatigue. They are also rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support brain health.
2. Dark chocolate
High-quality dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) is a great travel snack that satisfies sweet cravings while providing antioxidants, magnesium, and mood-boosting compounds. It helps reduce stress and fatigue, which are common during long trips. Additionally, dark chocolate can improve blood circulation and cognitive function, making it a smart choice for frequent travellers.
3. Roasted chickpeas
Crunchy and packed with protein and fibre, roasted chickpeas are a great alternative to unhealthy chips. They keep you full, support digestion, and provide essential minerals like iron and zinc. The fibre content also promotes gut health, preventing travel-related digestive discomfort like bloating or constipation.
4. Whole-grain crackers or rice cakes
Whole-grain crackers or rice cakes are lightweight, easy to carry, and provide complex carbohydrates for sustained energy. They are also a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and prevents bloating during travel. Pairing them with nut butter or cheese adds protein and healthy fats for a balanced snack.
5. Homemade energy bars
Homemade energy bars made with oats, nuts, seeds, and dates are an excellent way to stay energised without consuming artificial additives. These bars provide a good mix of fibre, protein, and healthy fats, preventing sudden hunger pangs and keeping blood sugar levels stable. Unlike store-bought bars, homemade versions avoid unnecessary preservatives and added sugars.
6. Hummus and veggie sticks
Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil, is a protein-packed dip that pairs well with carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks. It's a satisfying and nutritious snack that provides fibre, plant-based protein, and healthy fats. The combination helps maintain energy levels and keeps digestion smooth during long trips.
7. Homemade popcorn
Air-popped or lightly seasoned popcorn is a fibre-rich snack that keeps you full without unnecessary calories. It's a healthier alternative to chips and provides antioxidants, supporting heart health. When made without excessive butter or salt, popcorn is a light, crunchy snack that satisfies cravings while being easy on digestion.
Carrying these healthy snacks while traveling ensures that you stay nourished, avoid unhealthy processed foods, and maintain energy and digestion, making your journey more enjoyable and health-friendly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.