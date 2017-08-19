ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Mosquito Day 2017: Amazing Hacks To Keep Mosquitoes Away!

World Mosquito Day 2017: Amazing Hacks To Keep Mosquitoes Away!

There are a number of repellents, sprays and ointments to get rid of mosquito bites. They are loaded with chemicals and are fatal to the environment too. On World Mosquito Day 2017, read these simple tricks to keep mosquitoes away.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 19, 2017 08:14 IST
2-Min Read
World Mosquito Day 2017: Amazing Hacks To Keep Mosquitoes Away!

On World Mosquito day 2017, prevent yourself from mosquito bites with these hacks

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The list for reasons to get rid of mosquitoes can go on endlessly
  2. Garlic extracts have mosquito larvicidal properties
  3. Coconut oil and mustard oil are very helpful to get rid of mosquitoes
Teeny-tiny mosquitoes that keep buzzing around your ears each night, no term to describe how annoying that can be! You are unable to sleep properly and mosquito-bites can be very fatal. Diseases like malaria, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, etc. are all attributed to mosquito bites. The list for reasons to get rid of mosquitoes can go on endlessly. There are a number of repellents, sprays and ointments to get rid of mosquito bites. They are loaded with chemicals and are fatal to the environment too. But there are some simple tricks to keep mosquitoes away.

On World Mosquito Day 2017, take a look at some of these home remedies to get rid of the annoying late night buzzers, mosquitoes:-

1. Coffee grounds

Stagnant water is where the teeny-tiny devils breed. So the first step is to get rid of stagnant water. But in case that's not possible, coffee can be the cure! Just sprinkle some coffee grounds on the stagnant water, this will help to bring up the eggs of mosquitoes and prevent them from getting oxygen. As a result, they will die before the eggs hatch.

2. Garlic

Garlic extracts have mosquito larvicidal properties. A few crushed cloves of garlic boiled in water and filled in a bottle should be sprayed all around the room. This will help to get rid of mosquitoes. Also, you can eat garlic regularly to prevent mosquito bites.

3. Mint

RELATED STORIES

'5 Reasons Why A Mosquito Bites You And Not Others'

'A Worm Removed From A Woman's Eye in Kerala'


We love the minty fresh smell, but mosquitoes do not. Grow mint shrubs in your garden, or spray some mint oil in your house to keep it free from mosquitoes. This will help keep your house smelling fresh and also be a good trick to keep mosquitoes away.

4. Rosemary

It is a natural insect repellent. Just burn some rosemary and its scent will drive out mosquitoes.

5. Mustard oil

Coconut oil and mustard oil are very helpful to get rid of mosquitoes.

The above tricks to keep mosquitoes away sure are not just simple to perform, but are also eco-friendly hacks because all the ingredients that will be used are safe.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------