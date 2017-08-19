World Mosquito Day 2017: Amazing Hacks To Keep Mosquitoes Away!
There are a number of repellents, sprays and ointments to get rid of mosquito bites. They are loaded with chemicals and are fatal to the environment too. On World Mosquito Day 2017, read these simple tricks to keep mosquitoes away.
On World Mosquito Day 2017, take a look at some of these home remedies to get rid of the annoying late night buzzers, mosquitoes:-
1. Coffee grounds
Stagnant water is where the teeny-tiny devils breed. So the first step is to get rid of stagnant water. But in case that's not possible, coffee can be the cure! Just sprinkle some coffee grounds on the stagnant water, this will help to bring up the eggs of mosquitoes and prevent them from getting oxygen. As a result, they will die before the eggs hatch.
2. Garlic
Garlic extracts have mosquito larvicidal properties. A few crushed cloves of garlic boiled in water and filled in a bottle should be sprayed all around the room. This will help to get rid of mosquitoes. Also, you can eat garlic regularly to prevent mosquito bites.
3. Mint
We love the minty fresh smell, but mosquitoes do not. Grow mint shrubs in your garden, or spray some mint oil in your house to keep it free from mosquitoes. This will help keep your house smelling fresh and also be a good trick to keep mosquitoes away.
4. Rosemary
It is a natural insect repellent. Just burn some rosemary and its scent will drive out mosquitoes.
5. Mustard oil
Coconut oil and mustard oil are very helpful to get rid of mosquitoes.
The above tricks to keep mosquitoes away sure are not just simple to perform, but are also eco-friendly hacks because all the ingredients that will be used are safe.