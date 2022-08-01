Tired Of Monsoon Hair Problems, Expert Shares Tips and Tricks
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares six tips on Instagram to ensure hair health amid Monsoons.
Regular massage with hair oil helps protect against scalp infections during the rainy season
Scalp infections and hair problems are quite common during the monsoons. To ensure that you enjoy the rains without worrying much about haircare, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some tips and tricks. In a recent Instagram post, she suggests some dietary changes and a robust haircare routine for the monsoons.
1. Protein intake
Health experts have time and again emphasized the importance of protein. In her post, the nutritionist says that hair is made almost entirely of protein, therefore consuming it is important for hair growth. She mentions some good sources of protein like paneer, amaranth, and beans.
2. Zinc and omega
Zinc deficiency can cause hair fall. Incorporating nuts like walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, and almonds into the diet can combat shedding. On the other hand, increasing the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids may stimulate the hair follicles and sebaceous glands. To improve omega-3 quantity in the body, one must include flaxseeds, chia seeds, fish, walnuts, and tofu in their diet
3. Right shampoo
Not all shampoos suit your hair, so you should look for products that are right for your hair type. Using the wrong shampoo and styling agent can cause significant hair damage.
4. Air dry
Lovneet Batra says it's best to limit the use of heat devices and dry your hair naturally whenever possible.
5. Aloe vera on your hair and scalp
Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. She adds that Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also found in aloe vera gel, which can keep the hair from falling out.
6. Massage your scalp
Hair oils include elements that strengthen and nourish our hair. Regular massage with hair oil helps in the battle against various scalp infections during the rainy season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
