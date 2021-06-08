ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Home »  Living Healthy »  Cabbage: Here's Why This Leafy Vegetable Is A Perfect Alternative To Kale

Cabbage: Here’s Why This Leafy Vegetable Is A Perfect Alternative To Kale

Not just cabbage, Pooja Makhija also suggests mustard, radish, beetroot greens, Malabar spinach and so much more.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jun 8, 2021 04:25 IST
4-Min Read
Cabbage: Here's Why This Leafy Vegetable Is A Perfect Alternative To Kale

Cabbage is a leafy vegetable that can help you boost digestion

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cabbage can help you boost digestion
  2. Cabbage is well packed with essential nutrients
  3. It is also loaded with antioxidants

Have you jumped on the kale bandwagon yet? Healthy eating enthusiasts have recently been going gaga over kale- a leafy, green, cruciferous vegetable that is rich in nutrients. It can be eaten raw or cooked, in salads, in the form of chips, as well as by adding it as an ingredient in pasta sauces, soups, and smoothies. So many celebrities have also declared kale as one of their favourite healthy foods. However, in India, this "super vegetable" is a little hard to find and thus also quite expensive. Does that mean we'll have to go without its nutritional benefits? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija disagrees.

Perfect Indian alternate to kale

In an Instagram Reels, Pooja talks about how nutritious kale is as a vegetable. No wonder she calls kale a "multivitamin wonder", thanks to oxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids, as well as its high content of beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, as well as the presence of fibre.


But Pooja knows our struggles in being able to procure kale, mentioning how in India, it sells for anything between 200 to 700 rupees per kilogram. Don't worry, Pooja also leaves us with a handy alternative. Guess what? Cabbage. Yes, according to the nutritionist, cabbage, which is widely abundant in the Indian farms and markets, comes from the same cruciferous family and boasts of all the nutritional perks that kale became famous for. The best part? It is so much more accessible and affordable.

Also read: The Key To Good Health Is Foods Like Kale And Beetroot: Know All About It

Pooja mentions how kale is definitely richer in flavonoids than cabbage, but mixing up another antioxidant-rich veggie like carrots with the cabbage will render something that she says is "cooler than kale". The perks of cabbage are plenty: "Cheap, available all year round, every city and town, easier to store, and stays fresh longer". Her caption also highlights other Indian superfoods that you should be incorporating into your diet as well, like amaranthus, mustard, radish and beetroot greens, Malabar spinach, moringa leaves, palak and gongura, and colocasia.

Also read: Is Cabbage An Underrated Green Vegetable? Learn More About Cabbage Nutrition Facts

Also read: Cabbage Health Benefits: Boost Immunity, Control Blood And Much More With This Winter Vegetable

Now you know, why you should not miss the goodness of cabbage.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

