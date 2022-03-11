ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is Kale Healthier Than Spinach? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down

Is Kale Healthier Than Spinach? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down

हिंदी में पढ़ें

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the advantages of both leafy greens
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 11, 2022 12:27 IST
4-Min Read
Is Kale Healthier Than Spinach? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down

These low-calorie vegetables are also high in essential vitamins and minerals

When it comes to leafy green vegetables, both kale and spinach reign supreme. They both are nutritional powerhouses with a long list of health benefits. They're regularly used interchangeably in recipes ranging from salads to soups to smoothies and beyond, despite the fact that they come from completely distinct plant families. These low-calorie vegetables are also high in essential vitamins and minerals. But despite their many similarities, they have a few key differences. So, to help you decide which one to use in a salad, or throw in your smoothie, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the advantages of both leafy greens in an Instagram post.

Here are the factors that could sway your decision:

Kale:


Great source of vitamins A, C and B6

Contains stellar quantities of Vitamin K

High on Omega 3s

High on fibre

Spinach:

Great source of choline and betaine

Contains large quantities of folate

Is an excellent source of vitamins C, E and A

Here's Nmami's post:

In the recent past, through a series of Instagram videos, Nmami Agarwal highlighted the benefits of various food combinations. She started the series with jaggery and sesame seeds as a food pairing. Sesame seeds, she noted, were high in calcium and fibre, as well as protein and magnesium. Jaggery, on the other hand, was high in iron and antioxidants, as helped in digestion. She also discussed the benefits of combining buttermilk with chia seeds in another video. This food combination, according to Nmami, should be on every mother's menu. Read more about these food combinations here.

On another occasion, Nmami Agarwal shared a video on how to make dietary plans sustainable. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the work-from-home routine that followed, many people just sat at home, eating unhealthy meals, avoiding exercise, and gaining weight. Now, with the pandemic subsiding to some extent, many people are returning to the gym or following a diet plan. Nmami discusses in her video how to stick to the diet plan and not abandon it in the middle. Click here to know more about it.


To maximise health benefits, keep these tips and suggestions in mind.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

