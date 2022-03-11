Is Kale Healthier Than Spinach? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Breaks It Down
In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the advantages of both leafy greens
These low-calorie vegetables are also high in essential vitamins and minerals
When it comes to leafy green vegetables, both kale and spinach reign supreme. They both are nutritional powerhouses with a long list of health benefits. They're regularly used interchangeably in recipes ranging from salads to soups to smoothies and beyond, despite the fact that they come from completely distinct plant families. These low-calorie vegetables are also high in essential vitamins and minerals. But despite their many similarities, they have a few key differences. So, to help you decide which one to use in a salad, or throw in your smoothie, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of the advantages of both leafy greens in an Instagram post.
Here are the factors that could sway your decision:
Kale:
Great source of vitamins A, C and B6
Contains stellar quantities of Vitamin K
High on Omega 3s
High on fibre
Spinach:
Great source of choline and betaine
Contains large quantities of folate
Is an excellent source of vitamins C, E and A
Here's Nmami's post:
