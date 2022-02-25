Two Most Important Rules For A Sustainable Diet Plan By Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video update on Instagram, suggesting two ways to follow a sustainable diet.
One of the plans is to always have fun and not take dietary stress
The pandemic led to most people sitting inside their homes eating unhealthy and avoiding exercise. This has resulted in many of us putting on weight. As the pandemic is subsiding in many parts of the world, reality has dawned upon us that we need to cut that extra flab. People are resorting to several tips and suggestions by health experts. Two of the most prominent ways are by working out regularly and following a disciplined diet plan. While dieting is a good way, many people complain that it gets difficult to sustain the plan.
So, how do we make our dietary plans sustainable? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video update on Instagram, suggesting two ways to do it. One, she says, is to always have fun and not take dietary stress. The second rule is to follow the first, she adds.
Taking stress about sticking to dietary plans doesn't help, health experts say.
A good dietary plan is one that has an adequate amount of essential nutrients like vitamins, proteins, minerals, fats and carbohydrates. Choosing one over the other is not advisable.
Recently, Nmami Agarwal had suggested ways to remain healthy throughout the year without taking stress. She had shared five tips to do that. They are:
1.No resolutions: Don't set any targets. Doing so will restrict your mind and create a boundary to not look beyond that.
2.Try simple things: For example, eat whole foods and include less sugar and sodium in your daily diet.
3.Rainbow diet: It calls for a variety of food items on your plate, including vegetables and fruits of different colours.
4.Physical activity: Try to walk around your home if you're in an area which still has restrictions on movement of people. Make sure to burn some fat and carbs.
5.Health checkups: Go for a health checkup once in a while, it helps remain updated about what the body demands and where you need to work harder.
