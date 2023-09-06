Janmashtami 2023: Beat Hunger Pangs With These Filling-Snacks While Fasting
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: During this festival the devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast and celebrate the festival. Here are some healthy snack options to choose from.
Janmashtami 2023: Drink enough water to stay hydrated during the fast
HIGHLIGHTS
- Janmashtami festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna
- Drinking lots of water during the fast
- Add season fruits to your diet during the fast
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami is celebrated every year across India. Many observe nirjala fast on Janmashtami and do not consume anything throughout the day. While other choose for phallar fast and consume fruits, milk and other foods. After the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight, devotees break their fats and share foods and sweets. While fasting you should take care of your diet to ensure optimum energy levels throughout the day. Here are some snacks you can try this Janmashtami to celebrate the festival with optimal energy.
Janmashtami 2023: Snacks that can keep you full
1. Makhana
Makhana or fox nuts are loaded with nutrients. It is one of the healthiest snacks to choose from. Fox nuts contain protein and fibre. Eating makhana while fasting can suppress hunger. You can roast fox nuts in a tablespoon of ghee. This is a perfect snack for your fast.
2. Sabudana
Sabudana is popularly consumed during fast. It can be used to prepare different snacks. You need soaked sabudana to prepare it. It can be used to prepare sabudana kichdi or tikki. These can be enjoyed with fresh curd.
3. Peanuts
Peanut are another protein-rich option to choose from. These are also quite filling. You can choose roasted peanuts without salt for snacking. Peanuts are nutrition-rich loaded with fibre, potassium, magnesium and B vitamins.
4. Fruits
Another nutritious delight you can enjoy during Janmashtami fast is a bowl of fresh fruits. Seasonal fruits are loaded with all essential nutrients beneficial for your overall health in various ways. You can choose your favourite fruits, slice them and enjoy. Avoid drinking juice as juices are deprived of fibre.
5. Nuts
A handful of nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. You can take a variety of nuts. It will offer you a variety of nutrients and optimum energy levels. Nuts are loaded with calories and can keep you full for longer.
Stay hydrated!
Do not forget to drink enough water throughout the day. You can also choose coconut water to stay hydrated during the fast.
Stay healthy with these tips during fast, Happy Janmashtami!
