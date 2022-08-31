Do Desserts Make You Age Faster? This Is What Nutritionist Says
They play a huge role in the aging process and even contribute to age-related diseases
Sugar is known for fastening ageing
Did you know your food intake also impacts your aging? Well, aging is a natural process, and you should be ready to embrace it in whatever form it begins to show. However, your diet can help you age better and healthier, both inside and out. Yes, there are certain food items that make your body and skin age faster and also make you feel dull. And, the biggest culprit here is dessert.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares that desserts are mainly made of sugar, refined flour and fat. This combination, according to the health expert, makes your body age faster. “Pastries, chocolates, cakes, ice creams, anything which is very sweet will cause advanced glycation end products (AGEs),” the nutritionist says. AGEs are proteins or lipids that become glycated after exposure to sugar. They play a huge role in the aging process and even contribute to age-related diseases.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee often shares health tips with her followers. In another post, she speaks about the benefits of a healthy breakfast. The nutritionist states, “poor food choices, high levels of stress, alcohol abuse, lack of exercise, excess caffeine consumption are all contributing factors to bad mental health.”
- Anjali Mukerjee suggests starting the day with a nutritious breakfast like eggs, whole wheat bread and a glass of vegetable juice. “Vegetarians can have a hot steaming bowl of dal soup with lots of freshly chopped vegetables in it followed by 8-10 almonds and whole wheat bread,” she adds.
- The health expert advises avoiding sugar, fried foods, maida, canned foods and soft drinks.
- Alcohol, coffee and tobacco can create stress on the body and emotions by altering mind states and increasing internal stress.
- Anjali Mukerjee says to focus on protein intake as they help build up the neurotransmitters that keep our moods upbeat.
- To curb anxiety and depression, you must increase the intake of B vitamins.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
