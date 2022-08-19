ASK OUR EXPERTS

Janmashtami 2022: Health Benefits Of Lord Krishnas Favourite White Butter

Janmashtami 2022: Health Benefits Of Lord Krishnas Favourite White Butter

Janmashtami 2022: These health benefits will convince you to add white butter in your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 19, 2022 05:50 IST
2-Min Read
Janmashtami 2022: Health Benefits Of Lord Krishnas Favourite White Butter

Janmashtami 2022: White butter helps lubricate our joints and increases their flexibility and strength

We have grown up having steaming hot parathas with a bowl of white butter (makhan). Right? In fact, this creamy treat used to be a mandate in most Indian households. However, if you've stopped having it lately because of the fear of putting on weight or due to other reasons, it's time to get back to your roots and get reminded of the health benefits of makhan. And, the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami makes this discussion all the more relevant. It's believed that Lord Krishna was fond of makhan and even in general, this food item carries a lot of health benefits. A page on Instagram by the name "Nutrition by Lovneet," mentions some health benefits of white butter through a post on Instagram Stories.       

Here are some health benefits of white butter:

1. Better immunity


Adding a dollop of white butter to your meal will surely help in more ways than one. 

2. Mobilises fat


You may not know this but homemade white butter is way more nutritious than the market-sold yellow butter. This white butter also contains healthy calories.

3. Lubricates joint

It's said that white butter is great for those who complain about joint pain.

4. Nourishes skin

White butter is one of the best ways to get a natural glow. It's good to enjoy a bit of homemade makhan with your day-to-day meals for healthy skin.

5. Boosts energy

For all those who wish to remain healthy and active, white butter is a wonderful way to boost your energy levels.     

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/nutrition.by.lovneet/2908100354979560737/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Do make sure you include these food items into your diet.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

