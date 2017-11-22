Weight Loss During Winter VS Summer: Our Expert Explains
Are you prone to shed more pounds during winter? Here's a word from our expert.
Weight loss during winter VS Weight loss during summer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winter is a tough time to get back on the fitness wagon
- Metabolism does not get affected during winter
- Both the temperature and the food that you eat affect weight loss
The season of sweats and jackets is here!
With Halvas, butter, ghee, paranthas and a warm razai to keep cozy all day long, winter is a season of laziness and of course gaining weight.
Where most of us plan that we shall get ready to go out there, run, sweat, control our diet and shed those extra pounds, as soon as the chilly winter wind hits us, we are all back indoors. And for the diet, all sorts of warm and high-fat foods are there to tempt us and leave us with bulging tummies, love handles and heavy thighs by the end of the season.
So admit it; winter is a tough time to get back on the fitness wagon!
Yet we believe in certain myths that revolve around weight loss during winter. Some myths that give us this false sense of security that winter is a time where you may not have to do much to lose weight, your body is there is support.
Also read: Top 5 Ways To Lose Weight These Coming Winters
1. Is metabolism rate different in winter as compared to summer?
Metabolism is that mean factor which will not be affected during any season of the year. Our expert Dr Ritika Samaddar explains this.
She says, "When you exercise, your metabolic rate is higher. In winter, however, people do not exercise much and mobilize themselves much. As a result the metabolic rate tends to be lower. This is a big reason to refrain from high-calorie food."
So if you feel that your weight will not get affected during winter due to the change in metabolic rate, you are mistaken. It is no excuse to skip exercising.
"All sorts of high-calorie foods like halvas are available in winter and your body tends to crave for them more during this time. When this is coupled with no or too less exercising, a person ends up gaining weight," she adds.
2. Does cholesterol get affected in winter?
Some people may feel that winter is a time when you put on weight and also increase cholesterol levels. However, Dr Samaddar explains that this doesn't work that way. Winter is when people have too many high-fat foods which is giving them extra pounds but the body mechanism balances for cholesterol.
When you consume more cholesterol, your liver produces less of it. Hence, there is not much proof to state if the cholesterol is also getting affected during winter or not.
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter
3. How to keep healthy in winter?
The chilly winter wind is too much to take isn't it!
You would rather stay indoor to keep yourself warm than go out for a stroll or a run for that matter. Well, you don't need to go out per se. Dr Samaddar says that you can exercise indoor as well.
"Get enrolled in a dance class or aerobics or gym so that you are able to do the same sort of workout like you used to go out in summer for a stroll or anything to keep yourself fit during winter as well."
4. Is weight loss different in winter as compared to summer?
Dr Samaddar explains this by saying, "In summer you eat all sorts of low-calorie and cool foods like nimbu pani, salads, fruits which are all light and healthy as well. Also, due to the high temperature, you are sweating most of the time which helps in shedding extra pounds unknowingly."
So it is both the temperature and the food that you eat which is affecting your weight loss process in both the seasons.
"A weight loss diet in winter should be a high-protein diet as protein is a major staple when it comes to keeping the body warm. So you can have chicken and eggs during winter to keep the body warm. But again the fat and total calorie intake going in should be regulated," she added.
(Dr Ritika Samaddar is the Head of Department of Nutrition at Max Healthcare)