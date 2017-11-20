Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells us what foods to eat to have shiny and healthy hair and a glowing skin during harsh winters.
Rujuta Diwaker's gives diet tips for winter skin and hair care
HIGHLIGHTS
Winter can be a difficult time for our hair, skin, and even nails. Hair can go brittle and dry and the skin can get blemishes because of dryness. Cold air outside and the heaters indoors can strip moisture from strands and pores, making hair rough and skin itchy and dry. And at times, your skin and hair quality fail to respond to moisturizers, and shampoos and conditioners, no matter how good their quality is. So here are a few tips from celeb nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, that will help you take care of your hair and skin, naturally. She shared the following tips in a recent post on her facebook page.
1. Dry coconut
How
Make coconut laddoos, barfis, halwa or eat as a mid-meal/afternoon snack (dry coconut + jaggery). You can even add peanuts or chana to make it more wholesome.
Why
- Essential fatty acids add lustre to hair, natural glow to face and prevent lips from chapping.
- They are dense in micro nutrients, which are especially good for preventing split ends and dandruff.
For NRIs
Use desiccated coconut, coconut flour, coconut bread.
2. Gud (jaggery)
How
Mix gud with ghee and eat it with roti, or add it to laddoo or use it as a mouth freshener.
Why
- A digestive agent, gud will help you get rid of dull nails or acne spots on face.
- Gud is a good source of iron and other minerals and it prevents pimples.
For NRIs
Use Jaggery powders (darker is better) or raw cane sugar.
How
Add dry ginger in milk/chai or laddoo or mix it with coconut (or til oil) and apply to scalp.
Why
- Soonth is a rich antioxidant which prevents skin and hair damage.
- The essential oils in soonth work as a natural hair conditioner.
For NRIs
You can add soonth to chai or use it spice up your salad or pumpkin and squash soups.
4. Til (sesame seeds)
How
You can add it to laddoos and chikis or to your sabzis, dals and even rotis.
Why
- Til is rich in mineral and it works wonders to keep the skin moist and fight pigmentation.
- Vitamin B1 and Vitamin E in til help in nourishing the scalp and prevent greying.
For NRIs
You can use tahini on bread or sesame bread sticks, sesame bars/ crackles, etc.
5. Rajgeera (Amaranth)
How
Roll it into a laddoo or chiki or make it into a roti.
Why
- Rajgeera is rich in lysine, an amino acid that propels hair growth.
- Folate in rajgeera allows the skin and hair to shine
For NRIs
You can have amaranth bars/ walnut amaranth breads, etc.