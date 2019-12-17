Almonds For Skin And Hair: Reason Why Almonds Should Be A Part Of Your Beauty Regimen
Nuts are extremely healthy for an individual due to the presence of essential vitamins and minerals. Almond is one of the healthiest nuts. It is rich in fibre, protein, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acid, magnesium, and antioxidants. Benefits of almonds for heart health are quite famous as it can help you control blood pressure as well as poor cholesterol levels. This nut is also beneficial for diabetics. If consumed in the right quantity almonds can also help you manage a healthy weight. But do you know almonds are loaded with beauty benefits? It can provide you benefits for your skin and hair health. Here are some amazing benefits of almonds and almond for hair and skin.
Almonds for skin and hair
1. Almonds for skin
Both almonds and almond oil are good for your skin. Vitamin E in almonds can benefit your skin. Vitamin E has powerful properties that can make your skin smooth and supple. Adding almonds to your diet can be helpful for your skin. You can also add almond oil to your skincare routine. Almond oil can help you treat puffiness, dryness, acne and marks. You must apply a small amount of almond oil on your hand to see the reaction on your skin.
2. Almond for hair
Vitamin E is extremely beneficial for hair health. It can help you fight hair issues and repair damaged hair. Adding food sources of vitamin E can help you boost hair health and almond is one of the best sources. It can also help you fight hair fall effectively. Almond oil can also be used to boost hair health. It can be mixed with other oils and used for massage.
If you want to add almonds for better skin and hair then you must be very careful about the quantity. Do not consume too many almonds as it can add too many calories to your diet. 6-8 almonds a day are enough.
Almonds are high in calories as well as fat. If you want to add almonds to your weight loss diet you must take advice from your dietician to know the right quantity. Also try eating raw, soaked or roasted almonds. Do not choose fried or salty almonds.
