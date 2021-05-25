ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss Tips: Are You Skipping This Crucial Step While Trying To Lose Fat?

Weight Loss Tips: Are You Skipping This Crucial Step While Trying To Lose Fat?

Weight loss tips: Nmami Agarwal busts myths around common fat loss methods. She shares how muscle building play a role in the weight loss process.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: May 25, 2021 01:55 IST
6-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: Are You Skipping This Crucial Step While Trying To Lose Fat?

Muscle building is a crucial step in the weight loss process

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy diet and regular exercise can result in sustainable weight loss
  2. Muscle building plays a crucial role when trying to lose weight
  3. Strength training should be a part of your weight loss diet

You may find a plenty of hacks or tips available on the internet for weight loss. But the process can be simplified by following a routine that can help in sustainable weight loss. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal busted a myth around weight loss or fat loss concept in her latest Instagram post. In the video, she explains how strength training is crucial to lose body fat. The caption reads, “Drinking green tea (10glasses/day), Apple cider vinegar or eating every two hours will alone not help in fat loss. Weight training is very important when you want to reduce fat percentage.”

Weight loss: Here's what you should not do when trying to lose weight

In the clip, Agarwal says, “When we talk about fat loss, a lot of you are convinced that having a good metabolic rate works the best. I've seen people who take 8-10 glasses of green tea, apple cider vinegar, different concoctions and eat after every two hours. But all of this alone will not work. You have to do your strength training, build your muscles to decrease fat percentage.”  The health expert adds, “I promise, once you start building muscles, the fat percentage will automatically come down.”


RELATED STORIES
related

Study Links Weight Cycling To Increased Sleep Problems In Women

As per research, increased rates of insomnia and other sleep problems are found in women with a history of weight cycling. Here are the findings of the study.

related

Weight Loss Tips: Mistakes You Should Avoid For Sustainable Weight Loss

Weight loss tips: Heres what you should keep in mind before embarking on any new diet plan.

Also read: Juice Diet For Detox And Weight Loss: Expert Reveals The Truth About This Popular Concept

Earlier, the nutritionist focused on some other mistakes that people commit while trying to lose weight. Some of the unhealthy habits that people tend to follow are eating less, believing that carbs are bad, skipping meals and only sticking to low-fat meals.

A while back, the nutritionist also spoke on dismissing the restrictive diet and choosing something sustainable instead. “Things we go wrong on while planning to lose weight. Yo-yo effect. Following a restrictive diet plan is never sustainable. You end up craving a lot, demotivated to follow, and eventually give up,” she said.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Mistakes You Should Avoid For Sustainable Weight Loss

So, plan your weight loss journey wisely for effective results.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Delhi-based nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

