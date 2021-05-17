Juice Diet For Detox And Weight Loss: Expert Reveals The Truth About This Popular Concept
Are you trying to lose weight? Do you want to try a detox diet? A juice cleanse diet is the latest fad on the internet but here's the truth behind it.
Weight loss diet: A healthy diet and regular exercise can result in sustainable weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Only juice diet can help in detoxification
- Liver and kidney help in naturally detoxifying your body
- Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly to lose weight
Losing weight can be a daunting task for many, and there's always a chance that you may find tons of information online on ways to shed those extra kilos. However, it's extremely important to differentiate between the facts and myths that come disguised in the form of quick hacks. One of the most common mistakes that most people trying to lose weight make is get on an exclusive only-juice cleanse diet. While various vegetable and fruit juices are beneficial for the health, surviving only on those isn't appropriate, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. In her latest Instagram video, Nmami clarified some notions around this popular diet myth.
Weight loss diet: Myth around common diets busted!
In the description, Nmami wrote, “Remember there are no shortcuts and no magical drinks. All you need is dedication and motivation to work hard. Listen to your body and your body will listen to you back.”
Saying that she drank a glass of vegetable juice every day, Nmami added, “But I wouldn't recommend going on an exclusive juice cleanse diet. Remember, there's no such word as cleanse or detoxifying diet.”
She further explained how the body was capable of detoxifying on its own. “You have liver and kidneys for that,” she says. Elaborating on it, Nmami adds, “Let the liver and kidney perform its own function. A glass of vegetable juice is okay but not an exclusive juice cleanse diet.”
In an earlier post, Nmami had shed some light on the impact of “serotonin” on our mental health. Serotonin, also called the “happy hormone”, acts as a mood enhancer. Some of the food items to boost serotonin level in the body are soybean, eggs, chickpea, quinoa and sunflower seeds.
In another post, she had revealed some of the benefits of grapes. They come packed with nutrients including Vitamins A, C, D and K along with B-6 and B-12.
So, if you are on a weight-loss journey, make sure you drink your juices but also follow a proper diet to go with it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
