Intermittent Fasting: Take Note Of These 5 Points To Make It Work For You
Intermittent fasting works best when it is aligned with nature. Any change in your schedule (especially eating and sleeping time) can affect your circadian rhythm and also the impact of intermittent fasting on your body.
You don't need to fast every day. You can do it twice, thrice or four-times in a week
- Feed your body with food when you feel hungry
- Never deprive yourself on intermittent fasting
- This eating pattern needs to be followed with discipline
Intermittent fasting is a great way to detox your body and get in good shape, but only when you follow it in the right way. You need to refrain from going to extremes, no matter which diet or eating pattern you are following. Irrespective of what the internet tells you, it is important to listen to your body and act accordingly. Fasting for too long or too short periods of time will not only make intermittent fasting ineffective, but will also lead health consequences you absolutely want to avoid.
Intermittent fasting cannot be used as tool to compensate for poor lifestyle, says Luke Coutinho. What he's trying to infer is that having dinner late at night cannot be compensated by beginning to fast right after that, and then fasting for a longer period of time.
As part of a live session on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke further on how intermittent fasting, when done in the wrong way, can harm your immunity, skin, hair, kidneys and much more.
Why it is important to do intermittent fasting in the right way
Fasting works best when it is aligned with nature. You need to practice intermittent fasting according to your circadian rhythm or biological clock. Any change in your schedule (especially eating and sleeping time) can affect your circadian rhythm and also the impact of intermittent fasting on your body.
Intermittent fasting: Here are some points to note
1. When you are doing intermittent fasting, make sure you feed your body with healthy and wholesome food whenever you are hungry. Do not deprive your body of nourishment just because you need to fast for an hour or two more.
2. Depriving your body of food makes your body go into stress mode or fight and flight and mode. It can make you feel stressed, increase/decrease your blood pressure levels and much more.
3. The easiest way to fast is to have an early dinners and then fast for 10, 12 or 14 (as it suits your body).
4. You don't need to fast every day. It can be done on alternative days or thrice or four times in a week. You need to listen to your body, see how you feel and act accordingly, recommends Luke.
5. Do not consume anything during the fasting phase, apart from plain water. Tea, coffee, milk, etc should not be consumed during the fasting phase of intermittent fasting. You need to shut down your digestive system to make fasting work for you.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
