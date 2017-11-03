Infertility Ups Risk Of Mortality In Women: Foods That May Lead To Infertility
A study conducted in University of Pennsylvania reveals that infertility in women spikes death risk in them due to diabetes and breast cancer. Here's a list of foods that may lead to infertility in women.
Infertility may spike death risk in women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infertility increases mortality risk in women
- The link is more significant in infertile women who succumbed to cancer
- Infertile women were 70% more likely to die from type 2 diabetes
At the University of Pennsylvania, researchers have come up with an explanation for the strange link between mortality and infertility in women. This was stated after they followed women of a child-bearing age for a period of 13 years.
Results of this research were presented in American Society of Reproductive Medicine Scientific Congress and Expo in San Antonio in Texas. It was found that women who were unable to conceive for a period of one year which 14.5% of the participants were 10% at a higher risk of mortality than those who did not face any trouble while getting pregnant.
The link is more significant in women who succumbed to cancer and had a history of infertility too.
The results of the study also indicated that breast cancer along with diabetes is mostly related to infertility. It was noted that women affected with breast cancer, who had a history of infertility were 44% more likely to succumb to breast cancer. The same effect, however, was not seen for ovarian and endometrial cancers.
Also, women affected with infertility were 70% more likely to die from type 2 diabetes.
The team believes that infertility is actually an early indicator of endrocrine and inflammatory disruption which may lead to cancer and diabetes later in life.
Here's a list of foods which may lead to infertility in women:
1. Foods high in soy like tofu, soy beans, soy milk and all other soy alternatives can spike risk of infertility in women.
2. Foods with high sugar levels like white rice, doughnuts, bagels, French fries, mashed potatoes and pumpkin can also cause infertility.
3. Caffeine products like coffee are also not good.
4. Raw or uncooked eggs are also not a good option.
5. Smoking and alcohol will do no good to you in terms of fertility.
6. Foods rich in trans fats are also not a healthy option for a woman's fertility.
With inputs from AFP