Incorporate These Superfoods To Your Diet To Calm Acid Reflux

Below we share a list of superfoods you can incorporate into your diet if you experience acid reflux often.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 5, 2023 08:26 IST
Certain foods can trigger or worsen acid reflux symptoms in some individuals

Acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a common condition in which stomach acid flows back up into the oesophagus, causing symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, and chest discomfort. It occurs when the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscles between the oesophagus and stomach, fails to close properly.

While certain foods can trigger or worsen acid reflux symptoms in some individuals, there isn't a one-size-fits-all diet for managing the condition. However, making some dietary changes may help reduce the frequency and severity of acid reflux episodes for some people. Keep reading as we share a list of superfoods you can incorporate into your diet if you experience acid reflux often.

10 Superfoods to incorporate into your diet to calm acid reflux:



1. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acid reflux symptoms. It also aids digestion and can soothe an upset stomach.



2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a high-fibre food that absorbs excess stomach acid, helping to prevent acid reflux. It also promotes a healthy gut by providing beneficial fibre to support gut bacteria.

3. Bananas

Bananas are a natural antacid that can help neutralise stomach acid. They are also gentle on the stomach and can promote healthy gut bacteria.

4. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are low in acid and high in fibre, making them beneficial for gut health and reducing acid reflux symptoms.

5. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich yogurt can help improve gut health by balancing the bacteria in the digestive system. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt that contains live cultures for maximum benefits.

6. Fennel

Fennel has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for digestive issues, including acid reflux. It can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation.

7. Melons

Melons, such as watermelon and cantaloupe, have a pH of around 6.1-6.7, making them less acidic. These fruits can provide hydration and are easier on the stomach.

8. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in digestion, reduces inflammation, and can help relieve acid reflux symptoms.

9. Quinoa

Quinoa is a high-protein grain that is also low in acid. It provides essential nutrients and is a good alternative to acidic foods like rice or wheat.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce acid reflux symptoms. It can be added to meals or consumed as a tea to promote gut health.

Adding these superfoods to your diet can be helpful in improving gut health and calming acid reflux symptoms. It is essential to remember that triggers can vary among individuals. It may be helpful to keep a food diary and note any foods that worsen your symptoms. If you have chronic or severe acid reflux, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and personalised recommendations.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases