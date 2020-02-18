Improve Memory And Concentration With These Simple Yet Effective Ayurvedic Practices
Different activities can help you boost memory, concentration and mental skills. Here are some ayurvedic practices which can help you focus well and learn things effectively.
Try these simple methods to boost memory naturally
Do you forget things very often or you have an important exam in the coming days? If yes, you might want a boost for your memory. Different activities can help you boost memory, concentration and mental skills. Your brain is involved in almost every body function. It plays a vital role in the functioning of the body. If you want to boost your memory you can make some smart changes. Ayurveda also suggests various ways to boost memory naturally. Here are some ayurvedic practices which can help you focus well and learn things effectively.
Ayurvedic methods to boost memory, concentration and mental skills
1. Meditate for 10 minutes
Meditation is loaded with health benefits. It can help you boost mental health as well as fight various health issues. Meditation for just 10 minutes per day can give help you boost memory and other mental skills. Meditation makes you focus on your breathing pattern and helps you concentrate better. During exam time you also experience too much stress. Meditation can also help you fight stress.
2. Use opposite hand
This is a very simple and effective brain exercise that can be used to sharpen your brain. All you need to do is use your non-dominant hand to perform various tasks. You can start with writing or brushing with the opposite hand.
3. Increase blood flow
Increased blood flow helps the brain function properly. You can indulge in exercises that can increase blood flow to the brain. Few yoga poses can also help you increase blood flow and boost memory. Exercise will help you lose weight as well as boost memory.
4. Consume the right diet
Your diet is not just responsible for your body weight. It can also affect your brain and mental health. The right diet can help you boost memory as well. Include foods like broccoli, fatty fishes, turmeric, pumpkin seeds, almonds and walnuts. Also, avoid junk and highly processed foods.
