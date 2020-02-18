ASK OUR EXPERTS

Improve Memory And Concentration With These Simple Yet Effective Ayurvedic Practices

Different activities can help you boost memory, concentration and mental skills. Here are some ayurvedic practices which can help you focus well and learn things effectively.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 18, 2020 03:47 IST
2-Min Read
Improve Memory And Concentration With These Simple Yet Effective Ayurvedic Practices

Try these simple methods to boost memory naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ayurveda can help you boost memory
  2. Write with your non-dominant hand to boost brain power
  3. You can also try some brain exercises

Do you forget things very often or you have an important exam in the coming days? If yes, you might want a boost for your memory. Different activities can help you boost memory, concentration and mental skills. Your brain is involved in almost every body function. It plays a vital role in the functioning of the body. If you want to boost your memory you can make some smart changes. Ayurveda also suggests various ways to boost memory naturally. Here are some ayurvedic practices which can help you focus well and learn things effectively.


Ayurvedic methods to boost memory, concentration and mental skills

1. Meditate for 10 minutes

Meditation is loaded with health benefits. It can help you boost mental health as well as fight various health issues. Meditation for just 10 minutes per day can give help you boost memory and other mental skills. Meditation makes you focus on your breathing pattern and helps you concentrate better. During exam time you also experience too much stress. Meditation can also help you fight stress.

pmhbsc5g

Meditation can help you fight stress and boost mental health
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Use opposite hand

This is a very simple and effective brain exercise that can be used to sharpen your brain. All you need to do is use your non-dominant hand to perform various tasks. You can start with writing or brushing with the opposite hand.

Also read: Do Not Ignore These 8 Early Warning Signs Of Mental Illness

3. Increase blood flow

Increased blood flow helps the brain function properly. You can indulge in exercises that can increase blood flow to the brain. Few yoga poses can also help you increase blood flow and boost memory. Exercise will help you lose weight as well as boost memory.

pgvfhbm

Exercise and yoga can help you increase blood flow
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Ever Heard Of Brain Exercises? Here Are Some You Can Try To Boost Focus, Memory And Mental Health

4. Consume the right diet

Your diet is not just responsible for your body weight. It can also affect your brain and mental health. The right diet can help you boost memory as well. Include foods like broccoli, fatty fishes, turmeric, pumpkin seeds, almonds and walnuts. Also, avoid junk and highly processed foods.

Also read: Board Exams 2020: Follow These Tips To Stay Stress-Free During Exam Time

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

