ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Importance Of Prebiotics For A Healthy Gut: Know Best Prebiotic Foods You Should Consume

Importance Of Prebiotics For A Healthy Gut: Know Best Prebiotic Foods You Should Consume

Just like probiotics, prebiotics are essential for your gut health too. These play a significant role in boosting gut health. Read here to know what are prebiotics, their importance for gut health and prebiotic foods.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 24, 2020 04:54 IST
2-Min Read
Importance Of Prebiotics For A Healthy Gut: Know Best Prebiotic Foods You Should Consume

Prebiotics help in promoting gut health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy gut is essential for your overall health
  2. Probiotics contain good bacteria beneficial for your gut health
  3. Prebiotic help in growth of the good bacteria

You might have heard about the amazing health benefits of probiotics for your gut health. Your gut comprises of a large number of bacteria. These bacteria play an important role in the digestion process by breaking down food and nutrients in the form that can be used by the body. There are good as well as bad bacteria in the gut. The presence of bad bacteria and an increase in its number leads to an unhealthy gut. This condition can cause several discomforts. Probiotics help in maintaining a healthy balance of microbes in the gut. But are you aware of prebiotics and how these help in maintaining a healthy gut? In this article, you will understand what are prebiotics and best food sources.

What are prebiotics and their benefits? Know best prebiotic foods


RELATED STORIES
related

Prebiotics: 5 Best Prebiotic-Rich Foods You Must Have

Prebiotics are the lesser celebrated cousin of probiotics which is no less beneficial for your overall health. They refer to the ingestible fibers present in fruits, veggies and starches.

related

Probiotics healthy for new-borns

Dosing expectant mothers and their new babies with a probiotic mix of good bacteria may help the infants fight off respiratory infections.

Prebiotics are a type of dietary fibre which helps feed the healthy bacteria in the gut. These promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Also read: Prebiotics: 5 Best Prebiotic-Rich Foods You Must Have

Both probiotics and prebiotics are essential for your gut health. Probiotics contain live good bacteria while prebiotics feed these good bacteria and help it grow. Your body cannot digest prebiotics and serve these to the beneficial bacteria in the gut.

According to studies, prebiotics can also help in calcium absorption and in processing carbs.

8lnid3vg

Prebiotics feeds the healthy bacteria in the gut
Photo Credit: iStock

Prebiotic foods to eat

Some of the easily available prebiotics that you can add to your diet care- garlic, onion, banana, barley, oats, apple, flaxseeds, asparagus, chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans, soybeans and watermelon.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: How Effective Are Probiotics For Diarrhoea? Let's Find Out

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?
Unhealthy Gut: Signs And Symptoms
Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases