Importance Of Prebiotics For A Healthy Gut: Know Best Prebiotic Foods You Should Consume
Just like probiotics, prebiotics are essential for your gut health too. These play a significant role in boosting gut health. Read here to know what are prebiotics, their importance for gut health and prebiotic foods.
Prebiotics help in promoting gut health
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy gut is essential for your overall health
- Probiotics contain good bacteria beneficial for your gut health
- Prebiotic help in growth of the good bacteria
You might have heard about the amazing health benefits of probiotics for your gut health. Your gut comprises of a large number of bacteria. These bacteria play an important role in the digestion process by breaking down food and nutrients in the form that can be used by the body. There are good as well as bad bacteria in the gut. The presence of bad bacteria and an increase in its number leads to an unhealthy gut. This condition can cause several discomforts. Probiotics help in maintaining a healthy balance of microbes in the gut. But are you aware of prebiotics and how these help in maintaining a healthy gut? In this article, you will understand what are prebiotics and best food sources.
What are prebiotics and their benefits? Know best prebiotic foods
Prebiotics are a type of dietary fibre which helps feed the healthy bacteria in the gut. These promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.
Both probiotics and prebiotics are essential for your gut health. Probiotics contain live good bacteria while prebiotics feed these good bacteria and help it grow. Your body cannot digest prebiotics and serve these to the beneficial bacteria in the gut.
According to studies, prebiotics can also help in calcium absorption and in processing carbs.
Prebiotic foods to eat
Some of the easily available prebiotics that you can add to your diet care- garlic, onion, banana, barley, oats, apple, flaxseeds, asparagus, chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans, soybeans and watermelon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
