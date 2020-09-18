Image Credit: Getty
Large number of bacteria present inside your body are collectively known as gut microbiota. These help in breaking down food and nutrients that the body uses.
It is essential to maintain a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut. When the bad bacteria take over the good, it negatively affects your body.
Unhealthy gut can lead to side effects like constipation, gas, diarrhea, bloating, nausea and heartburn.
When good bacteria decreases in the gut, the microbes manipulate you to eat more sugar to feed the bad bacteria. Excess sugar intake makes this condition worse.
Unintentional weight loss or gain is also a sign. Impaired ability to absorb nutrients leads to weight loss whereas urge to overeat leads to weight gain.
Increased inflammation caused by an imbalanced gut leads to leakage of certain proteins into the skin. This leads to eczema, acne or psoriasis in some cases.
Poor bacteria in the gut leads to difficulty in digesting trigger foods. Food intolerance due to an unhealthy gut may lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and gas.
Serotinin, a hormone produced in the gut affects mood and sleep. Damaged gut health contributes to improper sleep leading to chronic fatigue.
As per research, poor gut health may increase inflammation and negatively affect the immune system. This leads to higher risk of autoimmune diseases like RA, type-1 diabetes.
Some healthy practices that can help improve gut health include- stress management, proper sleep, adequate hydration and less intake of antibiotics and sugar.
Probiotics like yogurt contain live good bacteria. While prebiotics help feed the good bacteria in the gut. Garlic, onion and banana are some prebiotics.
